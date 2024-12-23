Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Exterior PhotographyTinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardTinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Table, ChairTinh An House / STD Design Consultant - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thành phố Quảng Ngãi, Vietnam
  • Architects: STD Design Consultant
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Lead Architects: Pham Trung
  • Design Team: Pham Nhat Anh Chuong, Pham Song Ngan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pho Gia
  • City: Thành phố Quảng Ngãi
  • Country: Vietnam
Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Exterior Photography
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. This house in Tinh An, Quang Ngai, Vietnam, exemplifies sustainable architecture and deep respect for the natural environment. The core of the design centers around a mature Barringtonia asiatica (fish poison tree), which is carefully preserved as the focal point of the home. Rather than removing the tree, it is integrated into the living space, creating a strong connection between architecture and nature. The tree's branches extend through a rectangular opening in the roof, drawing the outdoors into the home, enhancing the sense of openness, and allowing natural light and air to permeate the living areas.

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Quang Tran
Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Image 22 of 25
Ground Floor Plan
Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Quang Tran

The home's central design philosophy emphasizes harmony, tranquility, and sustainability. The layout fosters a seamless connection with nature, featuring a central courtyard garden that links the communal areas, bathroom, and bedrooms. This courtyard not only provides natural light and fresh air but also serves as a lively, safe play area for grandchildren, encouraging family interaction and bonding.

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Tran

The house is designed for accessibility, with a step-free interior and wide doorways, making it suitable for both elderly residents and young children. Its single-story configuration ensures that every room benefits from easy access to green space and continuous airflow. Large glass doors open to the garden, blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors and creating a tranquil, nature-infused environment.

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Tran

The main entrance is positioned for privacy, with an unfinished concrete block wall and recessed glass doors that offer seclusion from the street while still maintaining visibility from the inside. The kitchen and dining areas, adjacent to the street, are vibrant and energetic, offering an active connection to the outside world. The use of unfinished concrete blocks for most walls enhances the rustic beauty of the home while being an environmentally conscious material choice that reduces the project's ecological footprint.

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Tran

Inside, reclaimed local wood is used for the furniture, adding warmth and texture to the minimalist interior. This use of reclaimed materials aligns with the sustainable approach of the design and fosters a peaceful, grounded atmosphere.

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Tran

The house not only serves as a sanctuary for its inhabitants but also embodies the architect's vision of peace, well-being, and a deep connection to nature. By integrating the Barringtonia asiatica tree and using simple, environmentally responsible materials, the design creates a home that feels as if it has naturally evolved from the land itself. It stands as a model of sustainable architecture, demonstrating how a thoughtful balance between nature and design can create a harmonious and serene living space.

Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Tran

