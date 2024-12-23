Tinh An House / STD Design Consultant

+ 20

Design Team: Pham Nhat Anh Chuong, Pham Song Ngan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pho Gia

City: Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This house in Tinh An, Quang Ngai, Vietnam, exemplifies sustainable architecture and deep respect for the natural environment. The core of the design centers around a mature Barringtonia asiatica (fish poison tree), which is carefully preserved as the focal point of the home. Rather than removing the tree, it is integrated into the living space, creating a strong connection between architecture and nature. The tree's branches extend through a rectangular opening in the roof, drawing the outdoors into the home, enhancing the sense of openness, and allowing natural light and air to permeate the living areas.

The home's central design philosophy emphasizes harmony, tranquility, and sustainability. The layout fosters a seamless connection with nature, featuring a central courtyard garden that links the communal areas, bathroom, and bedrooms. This courtyard not only provides natural light and fresh air but also serves as a lively, safe play area for grandchildren, encouraging family interaction and bonding.

The house is designed for accessibility, with a step-free interior and wide doorways, making it suitable for both elderly residents and young children. Its single-story configuration ensures that every room benefits from easy access to green space and continuous airflow. Large glass doors open to the garden, blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors and creating a tranquil, nature-infused environment.

The main entrance is positioned for privacy, with an unfinished concrete block wall and recessed glass doors that offer seclusion from the street while still maintaining visibility from the inside. The kitchen and dining areas, adjacent to the street, are vibrant and energetic, offering an active connection to the outside world. The use of unfinished concrete blocks for most walls enhances the rustic beauty of the home while being an environmentally conscious material choice that reduces the project's ecological footprint.

Inside, reclaimed local wood is used for the furniture, adding warmth and texture to the minimalist interior. This use of reclaimed materials aligns with the sustainable approach of the design and fosters a peaceful, grounded atmosphere.

The house not only serves as a sanctuary for its inhabitants but also embodies the architect's vision of peace, well-being, and a deep connection to nature. By integrating the Barringtonia asiatica tree and using simple, environmentally responsible materials, the design creates a home that feels as if it has naturally evolved from the land itself. It stands as a model of sustainable architecture, demonstrating how a thoughtful balance between nature and design can create a harmonious and serene living space.