  5. RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamRF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamRF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamRF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 46RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Jaguariúna, Brazil
  • Architects: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  940
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artecor Homewear, Arthurdecor, Eleve Estrutura Metálica, Fernando Jaeger Atelier, Timbau Estruturas
  • Authors: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados (Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa e Renata Andrulis).
  • Coordination: Isabel Sigaud
  • Developper: Vito Macchione
  • Collaborators: Daniel Zahoul, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny, Lucas Santos, Murilo Zidan e Guilherme Torres Martins.
  • Interns: Arthur L. Falleiros, Arthur Klain, André Enrico, Amanda Cunha, Raquel Andrade, Gabriel Garcia, Mateus Paulichen, Yuji Murata, André Widmann, Nathália Pimenta, Revelly Céu, Marcos Cambuí, Suzana Hotz e Diniz Mbure.
  • Wood Structure Design: Ita Engenharia
  • Wood Structure Execution: Timbau Estruturas | Madeira Engenheirada
  • Steel Structure Design: Stec do Brasil Engenharia
  • Steel Structure Execution: Eleve Estrutura Metálica
  • Builders: FMG Engenharia e Construção
  • Installation: Greenwatt Consultores em Energia e Zamaro Engenharia
  • Lighting: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting Design
  • City: Jaguariúna
  • Country: Brazil
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. When we were invited to design this house in the interior of São Paulo state, we were impressed by the beauty of the landscaping and the view surrounding the family's former residence. However, the existing building no longer met their needs, and there was no reason to keep it. We decided to preserve the stone wall that defined the main plateau and the topographic profile of the land, significant elements of the property. In this way, we also maintained the beautiful landscaping, composed of a dense and varied tree park, the result of decades of cultivation and care.

RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Beam
© Pedro Kok
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pedro Kok
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 42 of 46
Exploded Axo
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam, Balcony
© Pedro Kok

The design is organized around a central living area with a double-height ceiling on the highest plateau, defined by the stone wall. The other living areas are integrated into this central area, with a highlight on the balcony overlooking the valley, the open kitchen, and the covered terrace next to the pool. Two guest bedrooms, located near the entrance, complete the ground floor.

RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam
© Pedro Kok
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 43 of 46
Plan - Ground Floor
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Glass
© Pedro Kok
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 46 of 46
Section AA
RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Pedro Kok

The main volume of the house is resolved by a structural grid of glued laminated timber (GLT), which supports the central living area and extends cantilevers to the north and south, creating the supports for the bedrooms, the office, and the suspended terraces, with a privileged view of the valley. A large translucent polycarbonate roof, supported by lightweight metal profiles, protects the house from excessive sunlight while allowing natural light to enter, especially in the central area, illuminated by a large skylight.

RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados - Image 11 of 46
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

About this office
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Office

Cite: "RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Residência RF / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 24 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025009/rf-residence-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

