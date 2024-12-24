RF Residence / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

+ 41

Authors: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados (Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa e Renata Andrulis).

Coordination: Isabel Sigaud

Developper: Vito Macchione

Collaborators: Daniel Zahoul, Ana Paula Silveira, Arthur Frensch, Maria Carolina Bomeny, Lucas Santos, Murilo Zidan e Guilherme Torres Martins.

Interns: Arthur L. Falleiros, Arthur Klain, André Enrico, Amanda Cunha, Raquel Andrade, Gabriel Garcia, Mateus Paulichen, Yuji Murata, André Widmann, Nathália Pimenta, Revelly Céu, Marcos Cambuí, Suzana Hotz e Diniz Mbure.

Wood Structure Design: Ita Engenharia

Wood Structure Execution: Timbau Estruturas | Madeira Engenheirada

Steel Structure Design: Stec do Brasil Engenharia

Steel Structure Execution: Eleve Estrutura Metálica

Builders: FMG Engenharia e Construção

Installation: Greenwatt Consultores em Energia e Zamaro Engenharia

Lighting: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting Design

City: Jaguariúna

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. When we were invited to design this house in the interior of São Paulo state, we were impressed by the beauty of the landscaping and the view surrounding the family's former residence. However, the existing building no longer met their needs, and there was no reason to keep it. We decided to preserve the stone wall that defined the main plateau and the topographic profile of the land, significant elements of the property. In this way, we also maintained the beautiful landscaping, composed of a dense and varied tree park, the result of decades of cultivation and care.

The design is organized around a central living area with a double-height ceiling on the highest plateau, defined by the stone wall. The other living areas are integrated into this central area, with a highlight on the balcony overlooking the valley, the open kitchen, and the covered terrace next to the pool. Two guest bedrooms, located near the entrance, complete the ground floor.

The main volume of the house is resolved by a structural grid of glued laminated timber (GLT), which supports the central living area and extends cantilevers to the north and south, creating the supports for the bedrooms, the office, and the suspended terraces, with a privileged view of the valley. A large translucent polycarbonate roof, supported by lightweight metal profiles, protects the house from excessive sunlight while allowing natural light to enter, especially in the central area, illuminated by a large skylight.