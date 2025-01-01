Kato House / Obra Arquitetos

-
Architects: Obra Arquitetos
- Area: 367 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rafe Schimidt
-
Manufacturers: Cortesia Concreto, Daolio e Valente Madeiras, Solidus Mármores e Granitos
-
Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
- Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Vitor Berge Sato, Giovanni Feitosa
- Engineering: Trine Engenharia
- Illumination: Satori Iluminação
- Electrical Project: Eng. Walter Rabelo
- Construction: Obra Arquitetos
- Land Area: 781,87m²
- Project Year: 2022
- Constructive System: Concreto Armado e Alvenaria
- City: Ubatuba
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and expansion project of this beach house was based on the perception of existing potentialities that could be preserved in order to propose new spaces and ways of use.
The perimeter of the house and some walls were maintained. The roof, with two uneven pitched sections, was rebuilt to create a skylight. Walls were removed from the upper floor, forming the large open space that combines the living room, dining room, and kitchen.
These areas integrate with the large veranda that runs along the house, designed to connect the garden with the interior spaces.
On the lower floor, the house was expanded. A volume consisting of bedrooms, a bathroom, garage, and service/technical area allows for private use of these spaces in relation to the program proposed on the upper level.