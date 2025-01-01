Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Kato House / Obra Arquitetos

Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamKato House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamKato House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, ForestKato House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 5 of 19Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ubatuba, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  367
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafe Schimidt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cortesia Concreto, Daolio e Valente Madeiras, Solidus Mármores e Granitos
  • Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
  • Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Vitor Berge Sato, Giovanni Feitosa
  • Engineering: Trine Engenharia
  • Illumination: Satori Iluminação
  • Electrical Project: Eng. Walter Rabelo
  • Construction: Obra Arquitetos
  • Land Area: 781,87m²
  • Project Year: 2022
  • Constructive System: Concreto Armado e Alvenaria
  • City: Ubatuba
  • Country: Brazil
Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafe Schimidt

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and expansion project of this beach house was based on the perception of existing potentialities that could be preserved in order to propose new spaces and ways of use.

Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Rafe Schimidt

The perimeter of the house and some walls were maintained. The roof, with two uneven pitched sections, was rebuilt to create a skylight. Walls were removed from the upper floor, forming the large open space that combines the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 5 of 19
© Rafe Schimidt

These areas integrate with the large veranda that runs along the house, designed to connect the garden with the interior spaces.

Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Beam
© Rafe Schimidt
Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 19 of 19
Section
Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Rafe Schimidt
Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Rafe Schimidt

On the lower floor, the house was expanded. A volume consisting of bedrooms, a bathroom, garage, and service/technical area allows for private use of these spaces in relation to the program proposed on the upper level.

Kato House / Obra Arquitetos - Image 12 of 19
© Rafe Schimidt

About this office
Obra Arquitetos
Office

