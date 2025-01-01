Kato House / Obra Arquitetos

+ 14

Houses • Ubatuba, Brazil Architects: Obra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 367 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Rafe Schimidt

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cortesia Concreto , Daolio e Valente Madeiras , Solidus Mármores e Granitos

Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio

Collaborators: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Vitor Berge Sato, Giovanni Feitosa

Engineering: Trine Engenharia

Illumination: Satori Iluminação

Electrical Project: Eng. Walter Rabelo

Construction: Obra Arquitetos

Land Area: 781,87m²

Project Year: 2022

Constructive System: Concreto Armado e Alvenaria

City: Ubatuba

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and expansion project of this beach house was based on the perception of existing potentialities that could be preserved in order to propose new spaces and ways of use.

The perimeter of the house and some walls were maintained. The roof, with two uneven pitched sections, was rebuilt to create a skylight. Walls were removed from the upper floor, forming the large open space that combines the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

These areas integrate with the large veranda that runs along the house, designed to connect the garden with the interior spaces.

On the lower floor, the house was expanded. A volume consisting of bedrooms, a bathroom, garage, and service/technical area allows for private use of these spaces in relation to the program proposed on the upper level.