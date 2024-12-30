Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos

Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 2 of 22Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 3 of 22Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 4 of 22Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodVilla La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Alcobendas, Spain
  • Project Manager: Luis Alvarez
  • Local Architect: Julio Oloriz
  • City: Alcobendas
  • Country: Spain
Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 6 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Harmonizing Architecture with Nature: The Vision Behind Our Villa Design. Our primary goal with this project was to create a villa that exists in perfect harmony with nature, fostering a continuous dialogue between the built environment and its natural surroundings. The result is a living space that feels less like a structure imposed on the landscape and more like an organic extension of it.

Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 8 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The villa is situated in a location rich with mature trees, and from the outset, we committed to preserving as much of this natural canopy as possible. Instead of clearing the land, we identified areas with little to no tree cover and strategically placed key volumes of the building within these spaces. This approach allowed the villa's form to develop naturally, resulting in a series of interconnected volumes that weave gracefully through the landscape. By suspending sections of the villa above the ground, we minimized the need for extensive earthworks, enhancing the sense of lightness and creating a constant visual connection with the surrounding greenery. Natural light and shadow play dynamically throughout the day, offering unique perspectives from different vantage points within the home.

Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 2 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

To further integrate the villa into its surroundings, we selected a thoughtful palette of exterior materials. The facade is clad in brown VMZinc panels and timber panels, complemented by green roofs that blend seamlessly with the treetops. These materials were chosen for their sustainability, as they are recyclable, low-maintenance, and naturally age to become more integrated with the landscape. Our landscape design follows a similar ethos, preserving the site's natural topography and vegetation. Instead of manicured lawns, we opted for wild grasses that bloom seasonally, creating bursts of color throughout the year.

Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 4 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 20 of 22
Planta - Primeiro pavimento
Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 11 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside, the connection between architecture and nature continues. The internal layout flows naturally, with open-plan spaces that prioritize both functionality and aesthetic fluidity. We opted for a minimal palette of seamless materials like microcement, creating a clean, cohesive look that echoes the simplicity of the exterior. Large glass panels invite natural light into the home, blurring the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces. Two striking sculptural metal staircases add depth and movement, becoming focal points within the villa's double-height spaces.

Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 16 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Ultimately, our goal was to design a structure that is as respectful of its natural surroundings as it is visually compelling. By prioritizing sustainability, thoughtful material choices, and sensitivity to the landscape, we've created a villa that offers a truly unique living experience. It's a home where nature isn't just seen from the windows — it's felt in every room, providing a serene and stimulating environment for modern living.

Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

About this office
Vasco Vieira Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "Villa La Moraleja / Vasco Vieira Arquitectos" 30 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025003/villa-la-moraleja-vasco-vieira-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

