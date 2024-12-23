Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Residential and Office Development HLC Ludwigsburg / Steimle Architekten BDA

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Offices
Ludwigsburg, Germany
  • Architects: Steimle Architekten BDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brigida González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto SE & Co.
  • Lead Team: Claudia Pfeiffer
  • Architecture Offices: bopp herrmann architekten
  • Landscape Architecture: Koeber Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH
  • City: Ludwigsburg
  • Country: Germany
Residential and Office Development HLC Ludwigsburg / Steimle Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The new residential and commercial development is part of an inner-city redensification project that aims to do more than just "fill the gap".

Residential and Office Development HLC Ludwigsburg / Steimle Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González
Residential and Office Development HLC Ludwigsburg / Steimle Architekten BDA - Image 12 of 15
Ground Floor Plan
Residential and Office Development HLC Ludwigsburg / Steimle Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

The centrally located gap between buildings and the adjoining unwelcome backyard situation with parking areas is transformed into an identity-creating place that upgrades and redefines the quarter near the railway station in the Karlstrasse of the city of Ludwigsburg.

Residential and Office Development HLC Ludwigsburg / Steimle Architekten BDA - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

Address:Ludwigsburg, Germany

Steimle Architekten BDA
Brick

