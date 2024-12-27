Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 2 of 21Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardNadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, WoodNadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Column, CourtyardNadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - More Images

Houses
Kollam, India
  • Architect: Ar. Manuraj C R
  • Engineer: Er. Amal Suresh
  • Flooring: Kajaria, Somany, Emcer
  • Sanitary: Jaquar
  • City: Kollam
  • Country: India
Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 6 of 21
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled near a Kaavu, a sacred grove intrinsic to Kerala's heritage this residential project with a 2520 sq.ft area, harmoniously blends the cultural significance of its surroundings with traditional architectural design. The plot is enveloped in nature's bounty, marked by towering trees, dense foliage, and an inherent tranquillity that inspires a design approach sensitive to the environment.

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Column, Courtyard
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

The residence draws profound inspiration from the spiritual and ecological context of Oachira, Kollam, where the site is located. Its design reflects a dialogue with the surrounding environment, respecting the kaavu's sacredness and the cultural vibrancy of the area. Key features such as the gazebo at the entry resonate with the architectural vocabulary of the Oachira Parabrahma Temple. Flanked by serene water bodies, the gazebo mirrors the temple's iconic entryway, creating an inviting and meditative space. This thoughtful design honors the spiritual and cultural essence of the region while establishing a unique identity for the residence.

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ar.Syam sreesylam
Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 17 of 21
Site Plan
Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

The material palette is a harmonious blend of terracotta, grey cement finishes, and wooden textures, rooted in Kerala's vernacular architecture. These elements evoke a sense of warmth and tradition while embracing rustic modernity. The deliberate choice of cyan blue rafters and purlins reflects the vibrant hues of the Kaalakettu ritual from the Oachira Mahotsavam, connecting the home to the region's festivities and spirit.

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

The residence incorporates an open-to-sky courtyard, the heart of the home, which not only enhances ventilation and natural lighting but also serves as a lush, tranquil oasis. Tropical plants within the courtyard further reinforce the design's narrative of blending built and natural environments. Every aspect of the residence is designed with sustainability and functionality in mind. South-facing layouts maximize natural light and airflow, reducing reliance on artificial resources. Semi-open and open spaces ensure a seamless connection between the indoors and outdoors, maintaining privacy while celebrating the lush surroundings.

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Ar.Syam sreesylam
Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section
Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

The central staircase, with its raw cement finish and cyan blue accents, is a sculptural feature that bridges the residence's levels. On the upper floor, a linear majlis, designed as a serene reading space for the client - a teacher with a passion for books - overlooks the courtyard, embodying simplicity and purpose. The client's openness to integrating the cultural and natural essence of the region into their residence exemplifies the timeless values of unity and coexistence. These values provided the foundation for a design that transcends conventional boundaries, creating a residence that embodies harmony, warmth, and respect for its context.

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

This residence in Oachira is a living testament to the timeless interplay between heritage, nature, and modernity. It stands as a celebration of cultural richness, architectural innovation, and sustainable living, reflecting the client's vision and values.

Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio - Image 15 of 21
© Ar.Syam sreesylam

i2a Architects Studio
Cite: "Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio" 27 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

