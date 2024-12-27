Nadumuttam House / i2a Architects Studio

+ 16

Architect: Ar. Manuraj C R

Engineer: Er. Amal Suresh

Flooring: Kajaria, Somany, Emcer

Sanitary: Jaquar

City: Kollam

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled near a Kaavu, a sacred grove intrinsic to Kerala's heritage this residential project with a 2520 sq.ft area, harmoniously blends the cultural significance of its surroundings with traditional architectural design. The plot is enveloped in nature's bounty, marked by towering trees, dense foliage, and an inherent tranquillity that inspires a design approach sensitive to the environment.

The residence draws profound inspiration from the spiritual and ecological context of Oachira, Kollam, where the site is located. Its design reflects a dialogue with the surrounding environment, respecting the kaavu's sacredness and the cultural vibrancy of the area. Key features such as the gazebo at the entry resonate with the architectural vocabulary of the Oachira Parabrahma Temple. Flanked by serene water bodies, the gazebo mirrors the temple's iconic entryway, creating an inviting and meditative space. This thoughtful design honors the spiritual and cultural essence of the region while establishing a unique identity for the residence.

The material palette is a harmonious blend of terracotta, grey cement finishes, and wooden textures, rooted in Kerala's vernacular architecture. These elements evoke a sense of warmth and tradition while embracing rustic modernity. The deliberate choice of cyan blue rafters and purlins reflects the vibrant hues of the Kaalakettu ritual from the Oachira Mahotsavam, connecting the home to the region's festivities and spirit.

The residence incorporates an open-to-sky courtyard, the heart of the home, which not only enhances ventilation and natural lighting but also serves as a lush, tranquil oasis. Tropical plants within the courtyard further reinforce the design's narrative of blending built and natural environments. Every aspect of the residence is designed with sustainability and functionality in mind. South-facing layouts maximize natural light and airflow, reducing reliance on artificial resources. Semi-open and open spaces ensure a seamless connection between the indoors and outdoors, maintaining privacy while celebrating the lush surroundings.

The central staircase, with its raw cement finish and cyan blue accents, is a sculptural feature that bridges the residence's levels. On the upper floor, a linear majlis, designed as a serene reading space for the client - a teacher with a passion for books - overlooks the courtyard, embodying simplicity and purpose. The client's openness to integrating the cultural and natural essence of the region into their residence exemplifies the timeless values of unity and coexistence. These values provided the foundation for a design that transcends conventional boundaries, creating a residence that embodies harmony, warmth, and respect for its context.

This residence in Oachira is a living testament to the timeless interplay between heritage, nature, and modernity. It stands as a celebration of cultural richness, architectural innovation, and sustainable living, reflecting the client's vision and values.