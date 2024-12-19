Sona University Centre & Library Block / IMK Architects

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 1993, the Sona College of Technology campus has grown into a hub of educational excellence in Salem, the "Steel City" of Tamil Nadu, fostering a dynamic learning environment for growth and innovation amidst the city's industrial backdrop. Initially catering to a thousand students, the institute's rapid growth has called for continuous expansion, and the adaptable masterplan has continuously evolved to accommodate a flourishing student body that now numbers over 8,000. This growth mirrors the aspirations of the people of Salem and surrounding areas for upward mobility and diverse educational opportunities. IMK has been associated with the project since its inception, and the recent additions to this continuously growing hub are the Sona College's Admin and Library Block. These have been collectively designed as modern landmarks symbolizing the college's commitment to progress. Designed as "Stepping Blocks to the Future", the two buildings stand as a beacon of architectural innovation in Salem. The distinct facade of the Library Block is the new face of the Sona College of Technology. It has been conceptualized as a symbol of progression, and the building features a stepped facade with striking designs and materials, culminating in a clock tower offering panoramic views of the city.

Located near the Main Engineering Block, popularly known as the Heritage Block as it was the first building to come up in 1993, the Sona College's Admin and Library Block houses administrative offices, placement departments, corporate floors, conference rooms, a banquet hall, management residences, a 1000-seater auditorium, and a state-of-the-art tech-friendly library.

Upon approaching the campus, visitors encounter the expansive public space in front of the Library Block. This just becomes the recent most 'hangout spot' and interaction zone for students as the plan, quite literally, takes a step back so as to not overshadow the Heritage Block and its unobstructed vista, which serves as a pivotal connection to all other buildings on campus. The rustic granite steps leading to the library connect the building to the rest of the campus and act as an outdoor plaza. These steps take into consideration the existing trees and have evolved around them. The trees have been preserved, and they accentuate the entry to the library.

Upon entering the library, visitors and students experience a well-lit and ventilated atrium featuring an indoor plaza that continues the stepped public space experience. This indoor plaza creates an inviting atmosphere for students to connect, interact, and read in natural light during the day. Due to the building's orientation, the skylight in the atrium allows natural light to filter through during the day, with louvers to filter out hot air. It helps to improve ventilation and air circulation indoors, following the primary design parameters that seamlessly blend the indoor experience in each building on the campus. Deep colonnades and openable shutters carry this forward by minimizing heat gain.

While libraries have always been seen as the primary knowledge source on educational campuses, in today's fast-paced world of technology, inviting students into a physical library to engage with books may seem daunting. This challenge has been approached by incorporating multiple interactive spaces throughout the building that foster a seamless connection between the formal and informal, encouraging students to explore and access books and other resources readily. There is also a dedicated section for e-readers, e-books and virtual interface methods to access available resources.

Sona Library's design breaks the monotony of traditional libraries and goes beyond conventional learning environments to encourage teamwork and innovation. Here, interaction and dialogue cultivate new ideas, nurturing a strong sense of community among students. The Sona Library creates a nurturing environment where the seeds of future breakthroughs are sown through collective exploration and shared learning experiences.

The library's program extends beyond just a reading space and truly embraces the student-centric approach. A 1000-seater auditorium is located beneath the library's entry steps. While not initially planned as such, this was a later addition to the design to fulfill the institute's evolving needs. Along with the auditorium, is also an amphitheater and a cafe where students can relax, 'chill', and interact with each other.

Both buildings are defined by the 4 prominent horizontal bands with varying massing and materials, which create an illusion of multiple buildings. The play of scale and material creates a hierarchy that is differentiated by the usage of different materials at each level such as MS Jali, Masonry boxing, DGU Sliding and DGU Structural glazing. This showcases the concept of "Stepping Blocks to the Future", emphasizing a forward-looking design philosophy that integrates diverse materials to symbolize advancement and evolution in architectural principles.

The University Center, essentially an administrative block, is connected to the Library and houses 6-7 conference rooms catering to 8-40 guests each, a banquet hall accommodating up to 50 people, and two floors dedicated to management residences. It also has offices for the Placement department and corporate floors with management cabins. This 8 stories tall tower on the campus, houses a Board room on the top floor which offers a panoramic view of the city. This tower is also the tallest landmark in Salem, commanding attention in the cityscape and furthering the institute's identity as a landmark.

The core design principles of all the buildings on the Sona College of Technology campus are the same - driven by functionality and primary principles of sustainability that ensure better lighting, ventilation, movement and indoor-outdoor connections. However, each building still carries a distinct identity and characteristics that have evolved along with the evolving needs of the institute. While they all belong together, they remain true to the times they were built. The Sona The Sona College's Admin and Library block complement the Main Administration building, the Heritage Block, blending modern architectural elements to integrate seamlessly with the campus. The campus and each building, including the recent additions, balance their aesthetic appeal with functional efficiency, embodying the institution's modern educational ethos and community integration.