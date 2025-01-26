Hana Bank, Seoul-forest / Indiesalon

+ 16

Bank • Seongdong-gu, South Korea Architects: Indiesalon

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 353 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Donggyu Kim

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore , Duramaru , HAY , LX Z:IN , Ondarreta , STANDARD.a Furniture Studio , Thomas Bentzen , jackson chameleon

Lead Architect: Seokjoon Jang

Construction: Kiyeno

Text description provided by the architects. While a bank is a space with a clear purpose, the gap in waiting that is in the process often feels long and boring. Everyone has picked up a number of tickets and experienced a long waiting time. The design of the Hana Bank's Seoul-forest branch was focused on reinterpreting this daily experience. Indiesalon has proposed a space where customers can go beyond just banking and turn their waiting time into moments of relaxation and contemplation while appreciating the lively view of Seongsu-dong. It creates an open and elegant indoor ambiance through a waiting space that captures the city's scenery with wide windows, and bank windows that are wrapped in soft curves, and through a parabolic roof structure that is connected very upward. We make Hana Bank Seoul-forest branch suggestion to be financial space's new standard as a modern shelter that everybody can rest.

When you enter the entrance, the dramatic entry ambiance through the low-rise ceiling comes into your eyes first. Red pattern wood and curved white walls greet customers in a modern yet soft harmony, and large circular ceiling lights add depth to the space with subtle illumination. After this entrance, a dramatic transition begins at a low ceiling and follows to a high ceiling height, leading the customer to a new space.

The elements that form the rhythm of the overall space are the roof of the high rise and the four pillars located in the center. A delicate parabolic roof and four pillars harmonize to add a sense of openness and depth to the space. In particular, the four pillars supporting the center of the building extend upward along the rise to support the roof and are separated from the upper ceiling, creating an open ambiance. Each pillar is equipped with a display to check the order, which consists of an efficient space where customers can check the order while enjoying the view outside the window while waiting.

Called the "Roof of Hana," the main roof structure is separated from the interior ceiling, giving it a wider and more open feel. A space was placed between the end of the roof and the wall to create a light visual effect as if floating in the air. The roof, which comfortably wraps around customers with warm hardwood patterns, is designed in the form of a gentle parabolic arch ascending toward a large window, providing a natural viewpoint.

In addition, roof layers of another space were placed under the main roof to give each space inside the bank a different ambiance and character. So, rear spaces are composed of various purposes, such as bank workspace, document storage boxes, counseling rooms, employee lounge rooms, and VIP rooms, maintain the functionality of each space and apply a ceiling height layout suitable for the function to provide an overall sense of unity.

The bank window space was designed with a low ceiling height to maintain luminous intensity in accordance with the design standards, and a roof that feels light was designed accordingly. We also took charge of designing bank window furniture, using Hana Bank's iconic green color for the wall shape that embraced customers and for chair cushions to create a comfortable and luxurious ambiance by blending the entire bank window space with Hana Bank's brand image.

The VIP room uses antique red colors to create a secretive ambiance. The VIP room contrasts with the bright and modern space outside, and even within the same space, implements a luxurious and completely private space.

The branch manager's office, which has a unique mass volume and arch stands out, is eye-catching. It adds an open feeling to the interior through dome-shaped ceilings and large windows, creating an independent and special ambiance unique for only this space. Also, the space can be flexibly separated through the folding door, so it is designed to be utilised for various situations.

The design of Hana Bank's Seoul-forest branch, designed by Indiesalon, proposes a new standard for a financial space like a modern shelter where customers can spend their relaxed time even in busy city life. The design, which blends naturally with the urban landscape and balances the functionality and aesthetic elements of each space, harmoniously reflects Hana Bank's brand image and the trendy ambiance of Seongsu.