House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures

+ 37

Project Team: Laurent Troost, Gabriela Belfort, Juliana Leal, Ailyme Buriche

Landscape: Hana Eto Gall

Structural Consultants: TECPRO Engenharia

Furniture: Breton

Builders: Helena Rabello, Daniel Herszon

Design Years: 2021 – 2022

Construction Years: 2021 – 2023

City: Manaus

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple with a daughter, the "House of Shadow," created by the firm Laurent Troost Architectures, features an architectural solution focused on the client's needs, who suffers from photophobia – an extreme sensitivity to light.

To prevent direct sunlight from penetrating the interior of the house, concrete walls were designed to filter the light before it reaches a glass wall positioned behind the interior and exterior gardens, located in the cutouts of the concrete volume. Between the garage and the living room, as well as on the upper floors, the gardens of the suites offer views of the street and surroundings while ensuring the necessary shading and preserving the trees on the property.

On the upper floor, one of the residents' requests was for the morning natural light to enter gently into the master suite through small openings. In the afternoon, the light is filtered to illuminate the daughter's suite. The double concrete walls, located above the pool and in the upper gardens, have openings that allow for air circulation, ensuring thermal comfort.

Inside, the living room was designed to integrate with the garden at the property limits, maximizing the feeling of spaciousness. A wooden panel occupies the southern side of the floor plan, providing privacy for specific areas, such as the family's piano space, and also housing access to the upper floor, kitchen, and barbecue area. The other areas of the living room were kept open, promoting visual connection with the outdoors.

To address the lack of direct sunlight in the house, light fixtures were installed near the floor, both in the living room and in the hallways and bedrooms of the upper floors, ensuring illumination and comfort for the resident.