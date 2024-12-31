Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures

House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, WindowsHouse of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, ChairHouse of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsHouse of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior PhotographyHouse of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Manaus, Brazil
  • Architects: Laurent Troost Architectures
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  402
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Breton
  • Project Team: Laurent Troost, Gabriela Belfort, Juliana Leal, Ailyme Buriche
  • Landscape: Hana Eto Gall
  • Structural Consultants: TECPRO Engenharia
  • Furniture: Breton
  • Builders: Helena Rabello, Daniel Herszon
  • Design Years: 2021 – 2022
  • Construction Years: 2021 – 2023
  • City: Manaus
  • Country: Brazil
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a couple with a daughter, the "House of Shadow," created by the firm Laurent Troost Architectures, features an architectural solution focused on the client's needs, who suffers from photophobia – an extreme sensitivity to light.

House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 31 of 42
Plan - Ground Floor
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Joana França

To prevent direct sunlight from penetrating the interior of the house, concrete walls were designed to filter the light before it reaches a glass wall positioned behind the interior and exterior gardens, located in the cutouts of the concrete volume. Between the garage and the living room, as well as on the upper floors, the gardens of the suites offer views of the street and surroundings while ensuring the necessary shading and preserving the trees on the property.

House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 10 of 42
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 8 of 42
© Joana França

On the upper floor, one of the residents' requests was for the morning natural light to enter gently into the master suite through small openings. In the afternoon, the light is filtered to illuminate the daughter's suite. The double concrete walls, located above the pool and in the upper gardens, have openings that allow for air circulation, ensuring thermal comfort.

House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 23 of 42
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 24 of 42
© Joana França

Inside, the living room was designed to integrate with the garden at the property limits, maximizing the feeling of spaciousness. A wooden panel occupies the southern side of the floor plan, providing privacy for specific areas, such as the family's piano space, and also housing access to the upper floor, kitchen, and barbecue area. The other areas of the living room were kept open, promoting visual connection with the outdoors.

House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 34 of 42
Section BB
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Joana França
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 42 of 42
Sustainability diagram with solar panel
House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography, Chair
© Joana França

To address the lack of direct sunlight in the house, light fixtures were installed near the floor, both in the living room and in the hallways and bedrooms of the upper floors, ensuring illumination and comfort for the resident.

House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures - Interior Photography
© Joana França

Laurent Troost Architectures
Cite: "House of Shadow / Laurent Troost Architectures" [Casa da Sombra / Laurent Troost Architectures] 31 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024856/house-of-shadow-laurent-troost-architectures> ISSN 0719-8884

