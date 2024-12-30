AGE 360 Building / ARCHITECTS OFFICE + Triptyque

+ 33

Interiors: Suíte Arquitetos

Landscape: Renata Tilli

Lighting Consutlant: Estúdio Carlos Fortes

Acoustic Consultant: Relacus Realizações

Structure Acoustics: Kálkulo

Foundation: MG&A

Electrical Consultants: Lumini

Hydraulic Projects And Solutions: Vectra

Air Conditioning: Michelena

Builders: TEICH Engenharia

Project Start: February 2018

Project End: November 2024

Site Area: 3978m²

City: Curitiba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. AGE 360, the new residential building designed by Greg Bousquet for the developer AG7, transforms the landscape of the Ecoville neighborhood in Curitiba by proposing a landmark of vertical architecture that combines technical innovation, sustainability, and quality of life. Standing at 124 meters tall, the building was conceived to be an urban icon, reflecting the relationship between structural pragmatism and architectural poetics that define AO's designs.

The proposal was to create a residential building that would be visible from various points in the city while maintaining a connection to its surroundings. The low-density lot with privileged views of Barigui Park posed structural and volumetric challenges. After 48 volumetric studies, the team arrived at the final configuration, respecting local regulations and maximizing urban and natural perspectives, revealing a dynamic volume with chamfers that have become the identity of the project.

Integration between the mineral and the organic - To ensure flexibility in the interiors and free the apartments from columns, AGE 360 adopts a concrete exoskeleton. This structural solution not only optimizes the internal layout but also redefines the residents' relationship with the space, offering versatile layouts and unobstructed views. This decision also brought a strong aesthetic element, emphasizing the verticality of the tower and engaging with the concept of lightness.

The common areas of the building are positioned in the center of the tower, rather than on the ground floor. Spaces like the pool, spa, and elevated gardens create a community environment with panoramic views of the city, reinforcing the concept of "wellness" and promoting well-being. Natural wood, combined with concrete and greenery, adorns these areas, creating a cozy and quiet atmosphere.



Vegetation is a pillar of the project, reinforcing biophilia and the commitment to sustainability. Planters embedded in the terraces create a continuous garden, while carefully selected species are resistant to high winds and require low maintenance. The contrast between exposed concrete and vegetation generates a visual and functional balance that connects residents to nature in a genuine way.

Architectural legacy - AGE 360 has already won globally relevant awards, such as the iF Design Award 2021, the Rethinking the Future seal, and the Fitwel certification, which recognizes projects focused on the health and well-being of users. These recognitions highlight the positive impact of the project on the real estate market and the urban context of Curitiba.



More than a visual landmark, AGE 360 is an example of how architecture can integrate functionality, sustainability, and cultural impact. "Every decision was guided by functionality but resulted in something poetically integrated into the urban and natural context," emphasizes Greg Bousquet, founder of Architects Office. The building is a synthesis of how the present can engage with the future, delivering solutions that enrich the city and the daily lives of its residents.

AGE 360 reaffirms that architecture can be more than just a construction — it can be a catalyst for new ways of living and connecting with the environment.