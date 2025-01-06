Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  San Bruno Beach House / reyes ríos + larraín arquitectos

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
San Bruno, Mexico
  • Lead Team: Josefina Larraín lagos
  • Design Team: Andrés Sáenz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: CEMEX
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ESSSA
  • City: San Bruno
  • Country: Mexico
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. Three pavilions have been carefully settled on a long but narrow plot, to create a visually rich sequence of solid-void / public-private / open-close volumes and spaces. Designed as prismatic elements with a width as tight as necessary, the pavilions stay one behind the other but set off from each other.

© Edmund Sumner
This implantation strategy allows the breeze to flow freely along the compound and prevents future physical obstructions from the neighbor's plots on both sides. It also makes it possible to maximize and experience the views of the sea in front of the property and the lagoon at the rear in multiple ways.

© Edmund Sumner

Aligned with the concept of providing conservation value to the place in terms of construction strategies, the pavilions stand on concrete stilts behind the second dune, minimizing the impact of the compound on its site. In terms of metaphysical perception, a roof-covered pergola at the top of the pavilion in between represents a design response to the aim to create a strong sense of connection with a respectful sense of belonging to the site´s nature.

© Edmund Sumner

Natural-local construction materials (bamboo, limestone, subtropical hardwood) were chosen in contrast to the industrial ones. The plaster that covers all exterior-interior walls is a pigmented mortar that the architects developed with a Mexican-global cement company. This company supplied the mix for a finish stucco with the color and strength properties required to avoid the use of coat painting in the future, a more sustainable alternative to reduce the need for maintenance in the beach coast's hard weather conditions.

© Edmund Sumner

Mexico
