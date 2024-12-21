Hourglass / Dam & Partners Architecten

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hourglass is a striking addition to Amsterdam's Zuidas district, serving as a natural connection between the existing Zuidas area and the emerging Knowledge Quarter anchored by the Vrije Universiteit (VU), its medical center (AUmc), and the Amsterdam South train station. This mixed-use high-rise integrates seamlessly into its urban context, combining offices, long-stay apartments, retail spaces, and a public restaurant and café. Strategically located opposite the new courthouse, Hourglass houses one of the country's largest law firms and activates the area with its multifunctional program and elegant design.

Architectural Design and Inspiration. The building's name and distinctive hourglass shape stem from its purposeful design. Inspired by the geometric sculptures of Romanian artist Constantin Brâncuși, the architecture embodies both form and function. The hourglass profile reflects an innovative spatial concept: wide atria at the top and bottom floors are connected by a waisted middle section, facilitating efficient use of space and fostering connectivity between smaller atria and open floor plans that stretch from facade to facade.

The façade is crafted with precision and artistry. Oblique natural stone planes are intersected by glass incisions, creating a timeless and international aesthetic. The light stone cladding and warm materials emphasize the building's monumentality while the upright positioning of windows optimizes reflection. Prefabricated concrete panels, clad in custom-cut white sandstone, ensure seamless assembly. Joints are reduced to a maximum width of 12 millimeters, enhancing the building's refined, seamless appearance.

Functionality and Urban Integration. Hourglass exemplifies thoughtful urban design, with its L-shaped footprint opening onto a public square. Active lobbies and commercial spaces face north and east, engaging pedestrians, while service entrances are discreetly positioned on the west side. By integrating public, residential, and commercial functions, the design enriches the Zuidas' dynamic character and contributes to the growth of the Knowledge Quarter.

Recognition and Innovation. Hourglass's innovative design principles have been recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Its fusion of geometric artistry, high-quality prefabrication techniques, and meticulous attention to detail set a new benchmark for multifunctional high-rise buildings in urban contexts. With its iconic design and multifunctional character, Hourglass stands as a symbol of timeless architecture and urban sophistication, perfectly aligned with the aspirations of Amsterdam's Zuidas district.