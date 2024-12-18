Araraquara House / JBMC Arquitetura e Urbanismo

+ 27

Architecture: Arq. João Batista Martinez Corrêa, Arq. Beatriz Pimenta Corrêa, Arq. Frederico Barros de Freitas

Collaborators: Arq. Christian Oliveira, Arq. Antônio Quadros, Arq. Gabriela Assis,Arq. Isabel Ventre e Proj. Marco Antônio Busto Petaes

Landscape: Izabel Pimenta Corrêa e Tulio Pocciotti

Electrical Engineering: Joao Luiz Polcaro e Adilson Pena

Structural Engineering: Alleoni Engenharia

Preliminary Metal Engineering: Daniel Pelon

Metal Engineering Execution: Joao Alfredo Azzi Pitta e Admilson Aparecido Bortolin

Hydraulics: Install Engenharia

Management: Planner Engenharia e Gerenciamento

Execution: José Fernando Martinez

Metalic Structure: Multi Steel

Woodwork: Rewood

Site Area: 284m²

Construction Period: 2021-2024

City: Araraquara

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Araraquara, located on the iconic Avenida Espanha, in the heart of the city that inspired the name of the house, represents a milestone in the journey of JBMC Architecture and Urbanism and its founder, João Batista Martinez Corrêa. After more than 4 decades of activity, with various projects executed throughout Brazil, he returns to his roots to fulfill the dream of building a residence in the city and the place where he was born and lived until the age of 18 with his parents, siblings, and cousins.

The project emerges as an opportunity to explore new construction techniques and materials, reinforcing its experimental profile and total creative freedom. With the façade facing the lush greenery of the avenue, the residence harmoniously integrates into the environment, reflecting a design that prioritizes both functionality and connection with nature.

Developed during the isolation period of the pandemic, the work made intensive use of BIM technology, ensuring precision and synchronization among all the disciplines involved – from the structural conception to the electrical and plumbing installations. This collaborative approach was essential to face the challenges imposed by the pandemic when physical presence on the construction site was limited.

The house, built on a small plot of land at the back of the family home, consists of two main floors and a technical area to house the water and air conditioning systems. The first floor accommodates the social areas, such as the living room, dining room, integrated kitchen, laundry room, and powder room. With strategically positioned openings towards the front and back of the lot, a harmonious connection is established between this level of the residence and the green surroundings of the neighborhood.

On the second floor, dedicated to private uses, there are three small bedrooms with integrated bathrooms, a studio, and a TV room, all surrounding a central void that provides privileged views of the level below, where the pool is located, and the trees that surround the house. In the center of this floor, the glass skylight stands out, creating a "chimney" effect that favors not only air circulation but also better natural lighting for both floors.

Structurally, the house was made of steel, wood, and concrete, giving solidity and lightness to the project. The structure designed with tubular steel profiles was manufactured in the neighboring city of Ibaté, allowing the entire structure to be assembled and tested beforehand before its installation on-site, ensuring precise and efficient execution without surprises during the assembly process. The steel structure was supported by only four reinforced concrete pillars, molded on-site, and positioned peripherally to provide the large spans of the first floor.

The use of engineered wood CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) was an innovation in the construction of the upper floor slab, including wet areas such as the bathrooms, which received special waterproofing treatment. In the dry areas, the flooring was sanded and treated with resin, maintaining the natural appearance of the wood. Due to the warm climate of Araraquara, the external walls are made of CLT panels, rock wool insulation, and cementitious cladding, ensuring thermal comfort and energy efficiency indoors.

Another highlight of the project is the natural ventilation system provided by the lantern, a tubular steel structure located between the technical floor and the upper floor. This ingenious solution utilizes convection to keep the house ventilated and comfortable while protecting the interior of the residence from rainwater ingress.