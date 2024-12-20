Buildner and Kingspan Announce the Eighth Edition of the MICROHOME Competition with a 100,000 EUR Prize Fund

The MICROHOME 2025 Competition by Buildner is back, offering a record-breaking 100,000 EUR prize fund to celebrate cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for compact housing. Sponsored by Kingspan, this global competition invites architects, designers, and creative thinkers to redefine the concept of microhomes.

Register before the deadline on 13 February 2025.

Participants are tasked with designing a modular, self-sufficient, and energy-efficient microhome with a maximum footprint of 25 m². The designs should push boundaries in innovation, functionality, and sustainability while addressing real-world challenges such as urban density, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

The competition is open to all, including professionals and students, offering a unique platform for both seasoned architects and emerging talent.

Key Objectives:

Innovation and Functionality: Create an efficient, livable space that combines usability, aesthetics, and technological advancements. Sustainability: Integrate environmentally responsible materials, energy-efficient systems, and strategies for minimal environmental impact. Affordability: Propose designs that make microhomes accessible to diverse populations. Adaptability: Explore designs that can adapt to various urban, rural, or off-grid settings.

Prize Fund and Recognition

The 100,000 EUR prize structure is as follows:

1st Prize: 40,000 EUR

40,000 EUR 2nd Prize: 20,000 EUR

20,000 EUR 3rd Prize: 10,000 EUR

10,000 EUR Buildner Student Award: 10,000 EUR

10,000 EUR Sustainability Award: 10,000 EUR

10,000 EUR Kingspan Award: 10,000 EUR: To be eligible for this award, participants must use at least one of the Kingspan products listed in the competition brief.

Competition Schedule

Final RegistrationDeadline: February 13, 2025 (23:59 GMT)

February 13, 2025 (23:59 GMT) Submission Deadline: March 18, 2025 (23:59 GMT)

March 18, 2025 (23:59 GMT) Winners Announced: April 29, 2025

Jury Panel

The MICROHOME 2024/25 jury comprises a diverse group of globally renowned architects, designers, and sustainability experts.

Anne Cecilie Haug – Senior Architect and Member of Research and Innovation, Snøhetta

Anne Cecilie Haug is a senior architect and member of the research and innovation team at Snøhetta's Oslo office. Known for her work on the Fuglemyrhytta and Tungestølen wooden cabin projects, Anne Cecilie's expertise spans small-scale units, hospitality, and microhome design.

Flora Lee – Associate Partner, MAD Architects

Flora Lee has helped shape major international projects for MAD Architects, including the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles and UNIC Residential in Paris. Her work reflects MAD's focus on futuristic, organic forms that resonate with nature and human connection.

Sandra Del Bove – Group Head of Innovation, Kingspan

Sandra leads Kingspan's IKON Innovation Centre, focusing on long-term innovation in energy efficiency, decarbonization, and circularity. Her approach combines technical expertise with market insights to drive cutting-edge advancements in sustainable building solutions.

Brent Trenga – Director of Sustainability, Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

With a background in architecture, construction management, and sustainability, Brent Trenga brings a comprehensive perspective on the construction industry's evolving needs. He is passionate about advancing eco-friendly design and building practices.

Silvana Ordinas – Co-Founder, Peter Pichler Architecture

Silvana co-founded Peter Pichler Architecture in Milan, known for projects like the Future Space Pavilion at the 2018 Salone del Mobile. Her work reflects a strong focus on sustainability, marketing innovation, and connecting architecture with user experience.

Paulo Flores – Director, Zaha Hadid Architects

Paulo Flores is a director at Zaha Hadid Architects with a focus on parametric design and innovation. His extensive international experience includes projects in Latin America, Europe, and Asia, showcasing cutting-edge architectural technologies.

The Kingspan MICROHOME 2025 Competition is your opportunity to redefine compact living, gain global recognition, and contribute to the future of sustainable housing. Push boundaries, inspire change, and shape the future of housing with your innovative vision.

Visit Buildner's website for details and registration.