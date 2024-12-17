La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

+ 28

Project Team: Martina Calvis

Construction Management: MRM Arquitectos - Arq. Martin Rodriguez Marzano

Structural Designer: Raul Curuchet

Landscaping: Amalia Robredo

Lighting: Arturo Peruzzoti

Interior Design: Ivonne Senac

Construction Company: Clevelit SA

Engineers: Raul Curuchet

Thermomechanical Advisor : Asuan

Electric Advisor : Barbot

Sanitary Advisor : Brenes

Home Automation: Ikatu

City: Faro de José Ignacio

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. programmatic needs with the natural elements of the environment. The house adapts to the landscape, creating a fluid connection between the interior and exterior.

Without attract attention from the access route, the house is revealed through a curved stone wall that guides the visitor to the main entrance. This wall introduces a central courtyard, where stairs lead to the upper floor. This first passage, which protects privacy, prepares the visitor to discover the relationship between the elevated volume of the house and the surrounding landscape.

The 2,500 m² plot, delimited by a three-meter-high dune cordon facing the beach, defined the design strategy. The structure rises from the ground, creating a recreational space on the ground floor with a grill, outdoor fireplace and dining room. This space, surrounded by a stone garden, symbolizes the union between architecture and nature, integrating the psammophilous forests without altering the natural landscape.

On the upper floor, the rooms are organized around the central patio. With its blind walls, this space highlights the serenity of the house. There is an elevated gallery and a sheltered pool, which allows its use throughout the season. The perimeter circulation to the patio distributes the rest of the spaces as a cloister, locating the living-dining room and the main bedroom to the south, the other rooms to the north and the services to the east. The living-dining room, with a 16-meter front, opens completely to the outside thanks to the openings hidden in pockets.

In this way, La Secreta is presented as a house that not only responds to the terrain, but also celebrates its context, creating a continuous dialogue between its spaces and the sea, under a structure that enhances the natural beauty of the environment.