Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

Save

La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 2 of 33La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 3 of 33La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 4 of 33La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, ChairLa Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Faro de José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10010 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, iGuzzini, Alisse, Axor, Gradhermetic, Schuco, Toto, Wolf/Subzero
  • Lead Architects: Arturo J. Grimaldi – Leonardo M. Nacht
  • Project Team: Martina Calvis
  • Construction Management: MRM Arquitectos - Arq. Martin Rodriguez Marzano
  • Structural Designer: Raul Curuchet
  • Landscaping: Amalia Robredo
  • Lighting: Arturo Peruzzoti
  • Interior Design: Ivonne Senac
  • Construction Company: Clevelit SA
  • Engineers: Raul Curuchet
  • Thermomechanical Advisor : Asuan
  • Electric Advisor : Barbot
  • Sanitary Advisor : Brenes
  • Home Automation: Ikatu
  • City: Faro de José Ignacio
  • Country: Uruguay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 2 of 33
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. programmatic needs with the natural elements of the environment. The house adapts to the landscape, creating a fluid connection between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 3 of 33
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Without attract attention from the access route, the house is revealed through a curved stone wall that guides the visitor to the main entrance. This wall introduces a central courtyard, where stairs lead to the upper floor. This first passage, which protects privacy, prepares the visitor to discover the relationship between the elevated volume of the house and the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 4 of 33
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 28 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

The 2,500 m² plot, delimited by a three-meter-high dune cordon facing the beach, defined the design strategy. The structure rises from the ground, creating a recreational space on the ground floor with a grill, outdoor fireplace and dining room. This space, surrounded by a stone garden, symbolizes the union between architecture and nature, integrating the psammophilous forests without altering the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

On the upper floor, the rooms are organized around the central patio. With its blind walls, this space highlights the serenity of the house. There is an elevated gallery and a sheltered pool, which allows its use throughout the season. The perimeter circulation to the patio distributes the rest of the spaces as a cloister, locating the living-dining room and the main bedroom to the south, the other rooms to the north and the services to the east. The living-dining room, with a 16-meter front, opens completely to the outside thanks to the openings hidden in pockets.

Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 14 of 33
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood
© Javier Agustin Rojas

In this way, La Secreta is presented as a house that not only responds to the terrain, but also celebrates its context, creating a continuous dialogue between its spaces and the sea, under a structure that enhances the natural beauty of the environment.

Save this picture!
La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "La Secreta House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos" [Casa La Secreta / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos] 17 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024770/la-secreta-house-grimaldi-nacht-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags