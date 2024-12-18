Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter

Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter

Save

Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorLjunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, WoodLjunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, WoodLjunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyLjunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Ljunghusen, Sweden
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential house
  • Main Building: 210 m2
  • Garage: 38 m2
  • Guesthouse: 25 m2
  • City: Ljunghusen
  • Country: Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. Ljunghusen is located on the narrowest part of Falsterbonäset between Öresund and the Baltic Sea. It is a forest area that borders the nature reserve Skanörs Ljung, which is a vast open moorland landscape.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Image 9 of 19
© KFA arkitekter

According to the planning regulations, the large lots may only be cleared for the residence itself, otherwise the forest must be preserved as a dominant element in the environment. This means that the place of residence becomes a clearing in the forest.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter

Our plot with its proximity to and view of the open moor, has determined both the house's orientation and its shape. A long narrow and tall house facing the view to the west and a lower house at an angle with a carport, storage room, workshop and guest house.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Image 14 of 19
Plan - Ground floor

Rhododendron bushes, together with the L-shape of the house, form a sheltered and enclosed garden space.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter

The high volume of the house is partly on a plinth foundation to preserve some of the nearest pines' root systems.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter

In an area that was previously mainly inhabited by summer guests in holiday homes, we wanted to preserve the character of the simple summer house even when the year-round houses take over.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© KFA arkitekter

The spruce paneling of the facade is in a grey-brown shade that resembles the trunks of the surrounding pines. Windows and doors are in lacquered oak. Sliding wooden screens protects from the sun in the south and gives privacy from the neighboring house to the north.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© KFA arkitekter

On the entrance floor there is a kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, study, living room and a dining area with double ceiling height. Upstairs there is a bedroom with bathroom and a room with a view over the moor that has access to the terrace partially protected under a roof. Under the upper terrace is an outdoor kitchen with dining area and an outdoor fireplace facing the garden to the south.

Save this picture!
Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KFA arkitekter
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter" 18 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024768/ljunghusen-house-kfa-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags