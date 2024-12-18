Ljunghusen House / KFA arkitekter

+ 14

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential house

Main Building: 210 m2

Garage: 38 m2

Guesthouse: 25 m2

City: Ljunghusen

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Ljunghusen is located on the narrowest part of Falsterbonäset between Öresund and the Baltic Sea. It is a forest area that borders the nature reserve Skanörs Ljung, which is a vast open moorland landscape.

According to the planning regulations, the large lots may only be cleared for the residence itself, otherwise the forest must be preserved as a dominant element in the environment. This means that the place of residence becomes a clearing in the forest.

Our plot with its proximity to and view of the open moor, has determined both the house's orientation and its shape. A long narrow and tall house facing the view to the west and a lower house at an angle with a carport, storage room, workshop and guest house.

Rhododendron bushes, together with the L-shape of the house, form a sheltered and enclosed garden space.

The high volume of the house is partly on a plinth foundation to preserve some of the nearest pines' root systems.

In an area that was previously mainly inhabited by summer guests in holiday homes, we wanted to preserve the character of the simple summer house even when the year-round houses take over.

The spruce paneling of the facade is in a grey-brown shade that resembles the trunks of the surrounding pines. Windows and doors are in lacquered oak. Sliding wooden screens protects from the sun in the south and gives privacy from the neighboring house to the north.

On the entrance floor there is a kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, study, living room and a dining area with double ceiling height. Upstairs there is a bedroom with bathroom and a room with a view over the moor that has access to the terrace partially protected under a roof. Under the upper terrace is an outdoor kitchen with dining area and an outdoor fireplace facing the garden to the south.