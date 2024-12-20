Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter

+ 10

Program / Use / Building Function: Guesthouse

City: Gothenburg

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a 30-square meter guesthouse located outside Gothenburg, Sweden. It is a typology called Attefallshus which is a small detached building that can be built on residential property without a full building permit, often used as a guest house, home office or rental unit.

This house serves as a guesthouse for family and friends. During the summer months it also serves as a garden pavilion and studio

It is situated at the edge of the property, framing the garden between the main house and the rocks, creating a form of secluded space or an enclosed garden.

The facade is clad with untreated heart pine nailed with dome headed stainless steel nails. Windows are in oiled oak and roof and gutter in zinc.

The house has two rooms and a bathroom. The bedroom has views to the south, the kitchen and living room is facing east and north. There is also a loft accessed by a ladder.

The interior has a material palette that reflects the exterior with a pine floor and a pine kitchen with an oak counter top.