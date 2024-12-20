Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyGarden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, CountertopGarden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairGarden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Exterior PhotographyGarden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Gothenburg, Sweden
  • Architects: KFA arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KFA arkitekter
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Guesthouse
  • City: Gothenburg
  • Country: Sweden
Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© KFA arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a 30-square meter guesthouse located outside Gothenburg, Sweden. It is a typology called Attefallshus which is a small detached building that can be built on residential property without a full building permit, often used as a guest house, home office or rental unit.

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© KFA arkitekter

This house serves as a guesthouse for family and friends. During the summer months it also serves as a garden pavilion and studio

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© KFA arkitekter

It is situated at the edge of the property, framing the garden between the main house and the rocks, creating a form of secluded space or an enclosed garden.

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Image 14 of 15
Plan

The facade is clad with untreated heart pine nailed with dome headed stainless steel nails. Windows are in oiled oak and roof and gutter in zinc.

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Interior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter

The house has two rooms and a bathroom. The bedroom has views to the south, the kitchen and living room is facing east and north. There is also a loft accessed by a ladder.

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Wood
© KFA arkitekter
Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Image 15 of 15
Section

The interior has a material palette that reflects the exterior with a pine floor and a pine kitchen with an oak counter top.

Garden guesthouse / KFA arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© KFA arkitekter

