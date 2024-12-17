Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  1516 W Carroll Ave Office Building / New Office + Bureau Gemmell

1516 W Carroll Ave Office Building / New Office + Bureau Gemmell

1516 W Carroll Ave Office Building / New Office + Bureau Gemmell

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture
Chicago, United States
  Lead Team: Lynsey Sorrell
  Design Team: Elliott Riggen
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Goodfriend Magruder
  Engineering & Consulting > Mep: BTR Engineers
  Interior Design: Meg McMorrow, Warren Aftahi
  General Constructing: LG Construction
  City: Chicago
  Country: United States
© Jiachen Wang
© Jiachen Wang

Text description provided by the architects. This 1920s warehouse and attached office building have seen many iterations. This is the second time Bureau Gemmell has worked with this client, this round joined by consulting architect New Office. The renovation project expands the building making way for new tenants and programs by adding a second floor inside the existing high-bay warehouse structure.

© Annabell Ren
© Annabell Ren
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Annabell Ren
© Annabell Ren

The project includes a ground-floor restaurant with sidewalk seating, a coffee bar, and a retail store; a second-story food innovation film studio and test kitchens, private dining space, office space, and event space; and finally the third-floor rooftop farm and greenhouses.

© Annabell Ren
© Annabell Ren
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
1516 W Carroll Ave Office Building / New Office + Bureau Gemmell - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table

The project also includes new vertical circulation elements, new floor and roof structures, and modernization of building systems and windows.

© Annabell Ren
© Annabell Ren
Roof Floor Plan
Roof Floor Plan
© Annabell Ren
© Annabell Ren

Guided by the honest expression of a restrained material palette the different eras of construction are revealed. Sensitive acoustic treatments and a desire to see and interact with the raw materials create a cohesive building despite the different programs and tenants. The project keeps exposed many of the architectural and structural elements from the earlier projects which become features in the many spaces.

© Jiachen Wang
© Jiachen Wang

Project location

Address: Chicago, United States

About this office
New Office
Bureau Gemmell
Cite: "1516 W Carroll Ave Office Building / New Office + Bureau Gemmell" 17 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

