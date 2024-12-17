1516 W Carroll Ave Office Building / New Office + Bureau Gemmell

+ 13

Lead Team: Lynsey Sorrell

Design Team: Elliott Riggen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Goodfriend Magruder

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: BTR Engineers

Interior Design: Meg McMorrow, Warren Aftahi

General Constructing: LG Construction

City: Chicago

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. This 1920s warehouse and attached office building have seen many iterations. This is the second time Bureau Gemmell has worked with this client, this round joined by consulting architect New Office. The renovation project expands the building making way for new tenants and programs by adding a second floor inside the existing high-bay warehouse structure.

The project includes a ground-floor restaurant with sidewalk seating, a coffee bar, and a retail store; a second-story food innovation film studio and test kitchens, private dining space, office space, and event space; and finally the third-floor rooftop farm and greenhouses.

The project also includes new vertical circulation elements, new floor and roof structures, and modernization of building systems and windows.

Guided by the honest expression of a restrained material palette the different eras of construction are revealed. Sensitive acoustic treatments and a desire to see and interact with the raw materials create a cohesive building despite the different programs and tenants. The project keeps exposed many of the architectural and structural elements from the earlier projects which become features in the many spaces.