Altos House / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Houses • Canela, Brazil Architects: OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4015 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Gabriel Konrath

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arkowood , Casa do Parquet , Deca , Parrilla Brasil , Santa Luzia , Suvinil

Lead Architects: Carolina Corrêa, Manoela Peruzzo

Partner In Charge: Rodrigo Milani, Carolina Corrêa

Specialist: Carolina Souza Pinto, Cristiano Carneiro, Franco Miotto, Lucas Obino

Team: Renan Reck, Luiza Pisoni, Julia Neuenfeld, Paulo Miotti

Administrator: Scaini

Structure: Raoni Machado

Hydraulics: Juliana Nora, Júlia Zarth

Program: Single-Family Residential

City: Canela

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a condominium surrounded by nature in the city of Canela, in the Serra Gaúcha region, Altos House was designed to serve as a weekend retreat for a family.

On a plot with striking topography, the project’s concept is based on the placement of a pure exposed concrete volume at the top of the site, where one can enjoy unobstructed views of the surroundings and privacy from the front street.

From this vertical arrangement, the building is aligned with the southern side setback, creating a large outdoor leisure area facing north under the shade of existing Araucaria trees. While the front of the house is dedicated to social areas, the back houses the bedrooms, all of which have direct access to the patio.

The main façade stands out due to the large cantilever of the upper volume, which also marks the covered entrance, carved into the topography. At night, the front face, even with the curtains closed, resembles a large backlit screen.

A linear staircase divides the social and private spaces, leading to the rooftop terrace, where one can enjoy a lookout point with a low parapet that also serves as a bench. On the access level, in addition to the covered parking area, there is a wine cellar.

The materiality of the project is quite elemental, featuring exposed concrete, glass enclosures, wood, and natural stone floors, conveying the idea of elegance through simplicity in the solutions. The interiors aim to use the same materials as the external finishes, creating synergy between the inside and the outside. The project is proposed as a backdrop for a daily life filled with enjoyment of the region’s distinctive climate. The generous window frames seek to blur the boundaries between covered and uncovered areas, offering flexibility in layout depending on the external temperature and the residents’ preferences.

Altos House is a residence for those who wish to enjoy the best that the Serra Gaúcha has to offer: tranquility and contact with nature.