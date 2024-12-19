Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Hungary
  5. Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger

Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger

Save

Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior PhotographyTrumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior PhotographyTrumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamTrumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Interior PhotographyTrumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Factory
Gödöllő, Hungary
  • Architect: Barkow Leibinger
  • Team: Heiko Krech (Principal), Christian Coburger (Project Architect), Kate Bilyk, Zsofia Mester, Ina Reinecke, Ana Skrebic, Tereza Spindlerova, Annette Wagner
  • Client: TRUMPF Hungary Kft., Gödöllö, Hungary
  • Construction Management: Óbuda Group
  • General Contractor: Strabag Építőipari Zrt
  • HVAC: PPR Plan Kft
  • Electrical Engineer: Hungaroproject Mérnöki. Kft.
  • Fire Protection Consultant: Rein-R Éptüz Kft.
  • Façade Consultant: Knippers Helbig
  • Lighting Design: LICHTLICHT studio dinnebier
  • Landscape Architect: Vár-Kert Mūsz. Tervezésl Kft
  • City: Gödöllő
  • Country: Hungary
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior Photography
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Trumpf's Hungary "Smart Factory" is site-specific and located in Gödöllő in a ubiquitous industrial park on the outskirts of Budapest and for servicing Eastern Europe. Like Trumpfs's Smart Factory outside of Chicago it offers a more modestly scaled "factory/ showroom" to demonstrate Industry 2.0 where Trumpfs's machine tools are digitally and physically connected. Customers can experience the complete production chain from custom sheet metal forming to construction by their machines to delivery. This Smart Factory follows its own logic in terms of construction and technical resolution in reaction to site and place (building culture) in a refined and unique way typical to all Trumpf factories and buildings outside of its headquarters in Stuttgart.

Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior Photography
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Image 23 of 35
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges

This midsize building is organized around a trapezoidal plan as determined by the acquired land parcel. The layout takes advantage of this orientation by having a double-height showroom which is located at the shorter and south-facing/ more visible face of the site. A two-story volume containing offices, seminar rooms, classrooms, and storage orients to the north. A central upper courtyard is carved out of the overall volume and helps let natural light permeate the deep floor plate for cafe offices and meeting spaces. Like in Chicago, the customers can move along a "catwalk" on the upper floor in order to view and understand the production techniques and methods in-action between the machines below. This viewing platform is situated under the long-span 20-meter timber beams enclosing the factory showroom.

Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Image 24 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Wood
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Image 11 of 35
© Simon Menges

The timber (glulam) butterfly roof slopes inward toward the courtyard/ roof garden. The roof beams are organized into three bands of structure running from south to north as defined by the showroom module, courtyard, and north program strip. The beams are visible and are radial and offset to each band texturing the ceiling with a deep structure. The space between the beams can be used for lighting, timber decking, or acoustical surfaces. The windows are also of timber (larch) are locally fabricated and are super-sized to fit the industrial scale of the building. The south façade/ "schaufenster" is double height and framed in steel to offer both views out and views in as well as daylight.

Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Interior Photography, Wood
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Image 26 of 35
Sections
Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Exterior Photography
© Simon Menges

The roof extends on all four facades, like flaps of an opened cardboard box, to provide sun-shading to the facades. As an ode to industry, the building is clad in corrugated metal, which acts as a shiny wrapper for the box and reveals the underlying logic of the building. The two sizes of the corrugation (smaller on the northern part of the building that houses offices and support programs and larger on the southern part that is the showroom) subtly reflect the highly different spatial and programmatic qualities of the interior, as if two separate buildings were stitched together.

Save this picture!
Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger - Image 6 of 35
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gödöllő, Hungary

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Barkow Leibinger
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryHungary
Cite: "Trumpf Hungary Smart Factory / Barkow Leibinger" 19 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024705/trumpf-hungary-smart-factory-barkow-leibinger> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags