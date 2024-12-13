Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Japan
  5. Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space

Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space

Save

Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 2 of 29Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Interior Photography, Dining room, Coast, DeckTsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 4 of 29Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 5 of 29Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Tourism, Emergency Services Facility
Shizuoka, Japan
  • Design Team: Kotaro Imai, Kan Kunieda (Imai Laboratory, IIS, UTokyo)
  • Sign Designer: Maruyama Design
  • City: Shizuoka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 6 of 29
© Kai Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. The Terrasse Orange Toi project in Toi, Izu City, is designed as the first building in Japan to fully integrate tsunami disaster prevention and tourism functions. Toi is a traditional hot spring town, rich in Japanese landscape, characterized by its pine groves. Though bustling with tourists during the beach season, the town faces the significant risk of a 10-meter tsunami reaching its shores in just six minutes following a Nankai megathrust earthquake. However, after much discussion, the local community decided not to build large-scale seawalls that would spoil the scenic beauty of Suruga Bay, unlike other areas. Instead, they decided to protect the area by declaring Toi a Tsunami Disaster Special Caution Zone, the only such zone in Japan, and building tsunami evacuation towers.

Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 4 of 29
© Hiroshi Ueda

The tower is designed as a multi-functional facility that will not only serve as a tsunami evacuation point, but also as a viewing platform that will be integrated into the daily life of the community and tourism. By combining disaster preparedness with tourist attractions, the project aims to revitalize the region, ensuring regular use of the facility, which in turn serves as disaster preparedness training. The presence of the facility enhances the overall disaster resilience of the community.

Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Exterior Photography
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 21 of 29
Plan - Plot
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 5 of 29
© Hiroshi Ueda

The tower is strategically located at the boundary between the coastline and Matsubara Park (pine groves), the town's central park, symbolizing a gateway between the town and the sea. As the pine groves are iconic to the landscape of the region, the building is designed around these natural elements, avoiding the cutting of large-diameter pine trees. A 3D scan of the bent pines was used to shape the building's layout, allowing the structure to coexist with the trees while providing the necessary evacuation floor area. The resulting design aims to create a new landscape that is in harmony with the existing environment.

Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 20 of 29
Axonometric

The evacuation and observation floors are positioned 14 meters above the ground - above the tsunami's reach - creating a spacious piloti area below, with shade similar to the natural pine grove. This space provides shelter for beachgoers and serves as an intermediate evacuation area, accessible by a large staircase from the beach. The evacuation and observation floors are encased in glass to maintain transparency and house tourism functions, all supported by Vierendeel-girder slender columns. Two external staircases are set around the building to ensure that even tourists unfamiliar with the area can easily find the evacuation routes. These staircases also provide a scenic route to the observation deck, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of Matsubara Park as they ascend.

Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 2 of 29
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 22 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 29 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 9 of 29
© Hiroshi Ueda
Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Glass
© Hiroshi Ueda

Reflective materials are used on key surfaces, such as the underside of the piloti, to mirror the surrounding natural scenery - the pines, the sea, and the sunset - blending the building with its surroundings. Architecturally, the structure is designed as a gateway between the sea and the mountains, creating a harmonious new landscape where nature and human-made structures converge, all while preserving the scenic views of the coast.

Save this picture!
Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space - Image 18 of 29
© Hiroshi Ueda

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shizuoka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nippon Koei Urban Space
Office
Imai Laboratory, IIS, UTokyo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismPublic ArchitectureSecurityEmergency Services FacilityJapan
Cite: "Tsunami Evacuation Complex: Terrasse Orange Toi / Imai Laboratory, IIS, U Tokyo + Nippon Koei Urban Space" 13 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024671/tsunami-evacuation-complex-terrasse-orange-toi-imai-laboratory-iis-u-tokyo-plus-nippon-koei-urban-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags