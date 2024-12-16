Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Canada
  5. Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Lodging
Eastman, Canada
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. Some small projects have big ambitions. This is the case of Selenite, a forest refuge focused on relaxation and well-being located in the Eastern Townships, Quebec. The clients, a young self-builder couple, had wanted to work with architects for several years to realize their vision of combining ecological architecture, wellness, and a unique resort experience.

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Image 6 of 35
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography
© Raphaël Thibodeau

An important aspect of the project for the clients was the desire to offer a chalet for rent that is universally accessible, without skimping on the quality of the space. Indeed, renting a country house can be complex for a person with reduced mobility or a disability. All clearances, equipment, and furniture have therefore been designed to be passable and safe for as many people as possible.

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Image 4 of 35
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Image 34 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Wood
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The clients themselves named the project "selenite" in reference to the crystalline mineral also called "moonstone" which is believed to have soothing properties. Like a sanctuary in the middle of the forest, it was set quite early in the process that the lodge would have a formally monochrome white appearance to reinforce the idea of ​​selenite and its restful quality. Both for symbolic reasons and topographical conditions, a square plan was adopted. This form made it possible to increase the compactness of the project and to properly distribute the main programmatic needs while reinforcing the idea of ​​balance and harmony, intrinsic to the identity of the project.

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Therefore, the house appears as a white cube measuring 36 feet by 36 feet with a set of sloping roofs resembling two equal crystals inverted from a central axis. Moving away from the lodge we distinguish two twin prisms emerging from the surrounding bedrock. A square skylight pierces each peak, accentuating the idea of balance and symmetry. The living room and the bathroom are the two rooms provided with a skylight and consequently a higher ceiling while the rest of the attic was judiciously used to store several mechanical devices serving other facilities available to users to enhance their stay. Among these, we find a complete hydrotherapeutic circuit, including a steam bath, a sauna, a spa, a cold bath, and a salt room. A complete home automation system is also available to travelers, controlling overall lighting synchronized to the circadian rhythm and allowing them to launch guided meditation sessions in any of the rooms.

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Image 35 of 35
Section
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Wood
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Keen on using healthy and local materials that would stand the test of time, the clients opted for hemp wool wall insulation, as an example. A Faraday cage wrapping the house also blocks electromagnetic waves for people with electro-sensitivity. Interior finishing materials are all VOC-free while wood was favored for the cabinetry elements of the project. Designed by the workshop À hauteur d'Homme the kitchen was ergonomically conceived for comfort, adaptability, and inclusiveness.

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The exterior envelope, subtle and monochrome, is made up of wooden planks, a large window pane, and a metal roof while all mechanical elements were judiciously painted white to reinforce the monochromatic concept of the project.

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Project location

Address:Eastman, Quebec, Canada

About this office
NatureHumaine
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCanada
Cite: "Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine" 16 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024647/habitat-selenite-naturehumaine> ISSN 0719-8884

