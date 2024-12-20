House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects

+ 30

Houses • Paraty, Brazil Architects: mf+arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 958 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acervo Pessoal , Bambui , Deca , Jmar , Lumini

Arquitetos Líderes: filipi oliveira, mariana oliveira

Equipe De Projeto: luis felipe, talita ferracioli, lucas ferrari, dionezio junior,renato ubiali,guilherme takahashi, pamela camila,luis fernando.

Structural Project : mangini projetos

Electrical And Hydraulic Engineering: engineering idear projetos

Execution: torino engenharia

Concrete Consulting: Concrete consulting vértices

Cladding And Worktops: marmoraria am lesec

Marcenaria: gm marcenaria dos santos

City: Paraty

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Paraty, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Casa Laranjeiras is a weekend residence designed for a family seeking closeness to nature. Surrounded by the Atlantic Forest, the house stands out for its integration with the environment, offering an immersive experience in the tropical landscape.

The architectural design follows a minimalist approach, featuring simple, geometric volumes. The structure is organized into two distinct blocks: one for the bedrooms and another for the social and service areas. Large openings connect the internal spaces to the exterior, promoting a fusion between indoors and outdoors, allowing for cross ventilation and abundant natural light.

The transition between the blocks is made through an organically shaped walkway clad in biriba wood, a material that enhances the natural aesthetic and integration with the surroundings. This pathway, in addition to being functional, provides a visual and sensory connection with nature, expanding the feeling of continuity with the surrounding landscape.

The materials were selected to reinforce the integration with the site. The dry pink concrete, natural wood, and stones harmoniously interact with the greenery of the forest. The color palette and textures contribute to the house's subtle camouflage within the natural setting, emphasizing an architecture that respects and values the environment.

Casa Laranjeiras is more than a shelter. It is a space where time slows down, where simplicity becomes poetry, and where the built and natural elements intertwine in a silent embrace. Here, architecture dissolves into the landscape, as if it has always been there, waiting to welcome those who seek, above all, the peace of nature.