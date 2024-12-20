Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 2 of 35House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography, Wood, GardenHouse Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 5 of 35House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Paraty, Brazil
  • Architects: mf+arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  958
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acervo Pessoal, Bambui, Deca, Jmar, Lumini
  • Arquitetos Líderes: filipi oliveira, mariana oliveira
  • Equipe De Projeto: luis felipe, talita ferracioli, lucas ferrari, dionezio junior,renato ubiali,guilherme takahashi, pamela camila,luis fernando.
  • Structural Project : mangini projetos
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Engineering: engineering idear projetos
  • Execution: torino engenharia
  • Concrete Consulting: Concrete consulting vértices
  • Cladding And Worktops: marmoraria am lesec
  • Marcenaria: gm marcenaria dos santos
  • City: Paraty
  • Country: Brazil
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Paraty, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Casa Laranjeiras is a weekend residence designed for a family seeking closeness to nature. Surrounded by the Atlantic Forest, the house stands out for its integration with the environment, offering an immersive experience in the tropical landscape.

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 5 of 35
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 20 of 35
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The architectural design follows a minimalist approach, featuring simple, geometric volumes. The structure is organized into two distinct blocks: one for the bedrooms and another for the social and service areas. Large openings connect the internal spaces to the exterior, promoting a fusion between indoors and outdoors, allowing for cross ventilation and abundant natural light.

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 34 of 35
Planta - Pavimento térreo
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The transition between the blocks is made through an organically shaped walkway clad in biriba wood, a material that enhances the natural aesthetic and integration with the surroundings. This pathway, in addition to being functional, provides a visual and sensory connection with nature, expanding the feeling of continuity with the surrounding landscape.

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 12 of 35
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The materials were selected to reinforce the integration with the site. The dry pink concrete, natural wood, and stones harmoniously interact with the greenery of the forest. The color palette and textures contribute to the house's subtle camouflage within the natural setting, emphasizing an architecture that respects and values the environment.

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 6 of 35
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 7 of 35
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Laranjeiras is more than a shelter. It is a space where time slows down, where simplicity becomes poetry, and where the built and natural elements intertwine in a silent embrace. Here, architecture dissolves into the landscape, as if it has always been there, waiting to welcome those who seek, above all, the peace of nature.

House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects - Image 25 of 35
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

mf+arquitetos
Cite: "House Laranjeiras / mf+arquitects" [Casa Laranjeiras / mf+arquitetos] 20 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024639/house-laranjeiras-mf-plus-arquitects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags