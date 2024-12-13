Vinterro Cabins / R21 Arkitekter

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the design and construction of 26 townhouses for weekend use, located in Kvitfjell, a ski resort three hours from Oslo. The site is situated in a small valley at the highest point of the ski resort. This particular location influenced the project by prioritizing the upper floor to ensure better visual integration with the surrounding environment. The goal was to create cross views on both sides: on one side, the morning sun with the peak of Kvitfjell in the background, and on the other, the sunset over the ski slopes.

Each unit consists of two apartments spread over two floors. To ensure unobstructed views, the bedrooms and service areas were placed on the lower floor, leaving the common and daytime areas on the upper floor. To ensure the independence of each unit, services, and vertical circulation are concentrated in the party walls, freeing the perimeter for the living spaces, which benefit from abundant natural light. The upper floor conceived as an open space, enhances functional flexibility and ensures optimal lighting in all areas. The kitchen is strategically placed, not as an isolated element, but integrated into the wall as a "third facade." This positioning creates a visual connection between both sides of the building, maximizing the views and reinforcing the spatial continuity. In the plan, the party wall aligns with the ridge of the roof, so that each house is organized under a single-pitched roof. In this way, although each building is an independent unit, it harmoniously integrates into a cohesive set that respects the nature and topography of the site.

For the construction, a ventilated wood system was chosen, which refers to the traditional stacked wood construction in the region. The exposed wood is treated to prevent deterioration and ice formation on the upper layers, significantly extending its lifespan. The volumes protrude in the window areas, supporting the balconies, ensuring privacy between the units, and protecting them from the prevailing winds. These projections are always oriented towards the views and organize the facades in a cross shape.

The integration of the ventilated facades and the exposure of the structure on the roof give the complex a distinctive tectonic character. The construction solution transforms the volumes into planes and the planes into lines, reinforcing the visual lightness and formal coherence of the project.