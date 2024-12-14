Nalu Surf Club and Ilios Beach Club Abu Dhabi / Elastic Architects

+ 25

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst great anticipation, Ilios Beach Club and Nalu Surf Club Abu Dhabi have opened doors on Hudayriyat Island, serving as premier venues within Surf Abu Dhabi, the world's largest and most advanced artificial wave facility developed by Modon Properties. The two restaurants would be operated by ADMO Lifestyle Holding. Leading the interior design of the two luxurious F&B venues, ELASTIC were inspired by the exhilarating interaction between surfers and the ocean. As a place for surfers to feel at ease, emulating the euphoria of being one with the swirling waves, the venues were designed to capture a surfer's diving performance in a thrilling spatial choreography that interplays with intensity, rhythm and balance.

Ilios Beach Club and Nalu Surf Club were creatively designed by ELASTIC to provide a dynamic, all-day experience each with a distinct character. Ilios exudes refined elegance, featuring a ground floor restaurant seamlessly connected to the outdoors. A first-floor sophisticated lounge provides the perfect backdrop for light bites against a breathtaking view, while a vibrant bar elevates the nighttime experience weaving an atmosphere brimming with energy. Nalu embodies the lively surfer spirit in a contemporary laid-back aesthetic, with a welcoming ground floor restaurant serving as a lively, all-day dining spot tailored for surfers and enthusiasts alike. Ascend to the first-floor VIP lounge, where the ambiance transitions to a more exclusive setting, perfect for unwinding in the afternoons or enjoying a relaxed evening. Curvy forms of waves and distinct maneuvers are translated into architectural qualities engaging all spaces in a vibrant, dramatic performance. As one moves between the Clubs' lounge restaurant and bar areas, they are set to follow the abstract journey of surfers as they step into the warm sand, immerse in the waves and emerge from them embracing the calmness of the sunset. The centerpiece of this experience is the expansive wave pool, stretching an impressive 650 meters in length and 140 meters in width, providing a dramatic and thrilling focal point. The venues combine defined lines, warm, organic materials, neutral tones and layered lighting, all mirroring the flowing forms and vigorous shapes of rolling waves. The ceiling designs, in particular, were highly intricate, demanding exceptional attention to detail and precise execution. Working within the constraints of the existing architectural framework, ELASTIC harmonized the interior concepts with the structure, resulting in a cohesive and integrated design.

A thoughtful selection of materials further elevates the spaces, incorporating luxurious travertine marble, warm oak, teak, and iroko woods, intricately carved woodwork, and fluted glass. Wall coverings made from natural fibers, textured plaster, and rope detailing add layers of tactile richness. Natural light and ventilation are maximized throughout the venues, ensuring that the spaces feel open, bright, and breezy, much like a surfer's connection to the wind and sun. As surfing is often a communal activity, spaces were designed to encourage social interaction, encouraging a sense of camaraderie and connection among surfers. In the design of Ilios Beach Club and Nalu Surf Club Abu Dhabi, surfing served as a powerful muse that enabled ELASTIC to create an immersive spatial experience that deeply resonates with visitors and integrates with nature at the peak of its strength.