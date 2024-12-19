Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. France
  5. Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier

Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier

Save

Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingProvence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, GlassProvence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, BalconyProvence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, DoorProvence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - More Images+ 72

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Showroom
Paris, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Door
© Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Vincent Eschalier designed the Paris showrooms and offices for Bestseller, a major player in the fashion industry. A domestic language was chosen as the project's guiding principle: rounded shapes, veils, soft lighting, and furniture… To highlight the clothes and complete the space's identity, MVE-Collection – the studio's design branch – designed a custom line of clothing racks. Raw, precious; raw, precious… As visitors move from room to room, they experience different atmospheres, all connected by the same common thread: the client's identity, halfway between Denmark and France, clean lines and the warmth of wood. Setting aside all specifications, Vincent Eschalier engaged in in-depth discussions with the client to determine the guidelines for a truly bespoke space. "Ou job is to translate the words and images of our clients into projects, drawings, and materials", says the Studio's founder.

Save this picture!
Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting
© Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

It's the material itself that provides a great deal of character to this office-showroom space. The Haussmann building, rich in history, has retained its structural elements and enhanced them. Load-bearing walls in century-old brick and stone, as well as wood, have been combined with softer, rounded sections, and a domestic language deployed across the entire surface of the project. Openings are left visible to emphasize the building's transparency, curtains diffuse natural light from the windows, and lighting fixtures are subdued. The building was divided into numerous small spaces, and demolition of the historic partition walls was not allowed. The Studio thus carried out a major opening-up project to invite in space and light. Intermediate partitions were eliminated. Mirrored ceilings in the circulation areas on the upper floors further enhance the feeling of space. As a result, the building has been made virtually walk-through: the courtyard is visible from the street. The facade has been renovated and enhanced, thanks to the openings. Sheet metal, with its raw appearance, is one of the central elements. The reception area opens onto a living space designed as a lounge, a place to meet, work and relax. Furnished with sofas and sophisticated furniture, it offers warm and familiar comfort. The workspaces feature dynamic offices designed by MVMT. Beneath the restored historic stone arches, the basement is a warm, noble space, with wood paneling and a staircase in curved aluminum sheeting. 

Save this picture!
Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Table, Glass
© Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

The Studio had the opportunity to indulge in an exercise in technique: its elements are concealed in volumes, spaces, thicknesses, and sometimes even double as partitions. The project becomes completes thanks to the line of bespoke clothing racks, a true element of identity, designed by MVE-Collection as an extension of the architectural project. The result is two collections of custom-made clothing racks, named Line and Trestle: one made from a single bar of curved brushed steel; the other, more radical, in brushed steel plank topped with a varnished oak bar. Between tradition and risk-taking, the Vincent Eschalier architecture and design studio sculpts strong spaces, with raw language and meticulous detail. Founded in Paris in 2009, the studio stands out for the complexity and boldness of its creations. The multi-disciplinary team's work is guided as much by high standards as by the ambition to produce timeless creations. From the interior of a private jet to contemporary apartments and customized workspaces, not forgetting the creation of recycled aluminum door handles, Studio Vincent Eschalier's creations cross several disciplines, the main ones being architecture, interior architecture and design.

Save this picture!
Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Balcony
© Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Vincent Eschalier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomFrance
Cite: "Provence Showroom / Studio Vincent Eschalier" 19 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024567/provence-showroom-studio-vincent-eschalier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags