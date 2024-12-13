Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi

AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 2 of 21AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Exterior PhotographyAG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Interior PhotographyAG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 5 of 21AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Balsa Crosetto Piazzi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  276
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Guiponi
  • Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Balsa, Rocio Crosetto Brizzio, Leandro Piazzi
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 2 of 21

Text description provided by the architects. Córdoba, like many other Latin American cities, struggles to establish harmonious connections between urban growth and its natural heritage. Casa AG is situated between the city's last natural reserve and a small creek at the northwestern edge of the urban sprawl.

AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Interior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

The house's typology is organized around the thickening of the wall facing the access street. This entirely opaque wall, with a depth of 2 meters, accommodates the wet infrastructures. Once inside, the interior spaces open completely towards a porch that frames the first landscape the house engages with the backyard.

AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 5 of 21
© Marcos Guiponi
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, Glass
© Marcos Guiponi
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 17 of 21
Ground floor plan

Ascending the staircase to the second floor, an oversized window (3.40 x 2.60 meters) offers an immersive interaction with the vegetation of the creek. At the culmination of this circulatory journey, a terrace provides expansive views of the San Martín Reserve, serving as the ideal spot to comprehend the broader territory in which the project is embedded.

AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 11 of 21
© Marcos Guiponi
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Interior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

Striving for geometric and material abstraction that does not compete with its surroundings, the house is constructed almost entirely using a single exterior material. Walls and floors made of compacted aggregate bricks minimize future maintenance costs and reduce on-site detailing, making the construction more economical.

AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 15 of 21
© Marcos Guiponi
AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Image 13 of 21
© Marcos Guiponi

Ultimately, Casa AG functions as an architectural device that involves its inhabitants in political decisions at a territorial scale, extending the influence of the domestic sphere into the public realm.

AG House / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

Balsa Crosetto Piazzi
