World
  5. Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller

Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller

Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorVilla Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Interior PhotographyVilla Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamVilla Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Image 5 of 21Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Varberg, Sweden
  • Architects: Andersson & Keller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Silverman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A-tak, Himlekök, Velfac
  • Lead Architects: Jonas Risborn, Andersson & Keller
  • Interior Design: Form in
  • Landscaping: Markplanering AB Varberg
  • City: Varberg
  • Country: Sweden
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Karlsson is a small summerhouse located in Bua, a small fishing village north of Varberg on the west coast of Sweden. The area is quite unique and highly restricted, all houses in this area must be quite small, maximum 120 m2, one story high and dark in colour. They must blend in with the nature seen from the sea below. From the house its just a short walk down the slope to the ocean, the small harbour and a swim in the sea.

Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Image 8 of 21
© James Silverman
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

The house is designed for a couple and has two bedrooms, a bathroom with a sauna overlooking the ocean, a guest toilet, large floor to ceiling windows and bespoke kitchen, bathroom basins and wardrobes. There is also a guesthouse located behind the house with an unbroken view of the horizon and sea blow. A part of the house has been drawn in to create a sheltered outdoor space, protected from rain and sun and the southwest wind. It also gives the house a sense of being larger than it really is.

Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography, Wood
© James Silverman
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

The exterior wood panel is painted with black pine tar and the sedum roof changes color during the seasons together with the surrounding nature. It also helps filtering and delaying rainwater. A great effort has been made to recreate the meadows and plants around the house. By bringing the meadow up close to the house and its large windows you get a great connection to nature while sitting inside and at the same time you feel sheltered. It also gives the house a more permanent place in the landscape.

Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Image 17 of 21
Elevation
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

The house is highly insulated and airtight to stand strong against the cold winters and stormy, harsh conditions on the Swedish Westcoast. At the same time, it can get really warm here during summer so the external sunshading together with sun protection glass plays an important part for the inside environment during the hottest days.

Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography, Wood
© James Silverman
Villa Karlsson / Andersson & Keller - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

