Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United States
  5. Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture

Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture

Save

Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Image 2 of 13Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Image 3 of 13Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior PhotographyMalt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, CoastMalt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Space, Park
Queens, United States
  • Architects: SCAPE / Landscape Architecture, TF Cornerstone
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Columbia Cascade Company/Custom, Landscape Forms, Lanscape form, Selux, Southside Precast Products, Streetlife, Vermont Stone Art
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

Text description provided by the architects. Malt Drive Park, a collaborative effort between TF Cornerstone (TFC) and SCAPE, was inspired by the vision of reconnecting New Yorkers with their waterfronts and expanding public green spaces in urban areas. Situated along the Newtown Creek waterfront in Hunter's Point South, Queens, the park's development aimed to create an inclusive space blending natural elements with community-focused amenities, enhancing the neighborhood's accessibility and livability.

Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

The park is also the setting for TFC's newly developed residential towers along Malt Drive comprised of rental 1,386 apartments. TFC's ninth residential waterfront project in Hunter's Point South, the design integrates 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive into the setting, ensuring the park is seamless with the residential architecture, with the towers gently rising from the park, pulling the waterfront landscape into the entrances of the buildings. The lowrise buildings along the waterfront help create a more intimate scale. The park provides a spectacular setting for the residential community, enhancing the integration of the apartment buildings into the landscape.

Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, Coast
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

A key inspiration for Malt Drive Park was the industrial history of the site as a sugar cane processing facility-turned-beer distribution center. This history influenced the park's design, with industrial artifacts reclaimed during construction to pay homage to the area's past. The project draws on SCAPE's expertise in ecological restoration and urban resilience, embedding sustainability into the park's features.

Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

Designing a space that could withstand environmental risks from its proximity to Newtown Creek was an early challenge. The team raised the park's elevation near building entrances and sloped it toward the water, minimizing flood risks while allowing visitors to experience the natural waterfront edge safely. Construction also included advanced techniques to stabilize the shoreline, such as a concrete block mattress at the creek's western end, which supports marine life.

Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Image 13 of 13
Site Plan

Spanning 3.5 acres, the park extends public access along 700 feet of shoreline, connecting seamlessly with existing parks and pathways in Hunter's Point South. The park features multi-functional spaces that encourage community interaction. Winding paths lead visitors through zones with open lawns, children's play structures, a civic grove, dog run, and social seating areas. This arrangement fosters community engagement and provides spaces for diverse activities, from quiet reflection to lively gatherings

Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole
Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

SCAPE's design emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility, with broad sidewalks, meandering paths, and strategically placed seating. The integration of retail spaces within the adjacent TFC residential buildings extends the vibrancy of indoor life into the park's outdoor spaces. Malt Drive Park is a significant addition to the neighborhood's public space and a model of resilient urban design. The park demonstrates how thoughtful green infrastructure can transform waterfronts into vibrant, ecologically sound community assets.

Save this picture!
Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture - Image 6 of 13
Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Queens, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SCAPE / Landscape Architecture
Office
TF Cornerstone
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkUnited States
Cite: "Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture" 11 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024488/malt-drive-park-tf-cornerstone-plus-scape-landscape-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags