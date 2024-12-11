Malt Drive Park / TF Cornerstone + SCAPE / Landscape Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of SCAPE & Ty Cole

+ 8

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Malt Drive Park, a collaborative effort between TF Cornerstone (TFC) and SCAPE, was inspired by the vision of reconnecting New Yorkers with their waterfronts and expanding public green spaces in urban areas. Situated along the Newtown Creek waterfront in Hunter's Point South, Queens, the park's development aimed to create an inclusive space blending natural elements with community-focused amenities, enhancing the neighborhood's accessibility and livability.

The park is also the setting for TFC's newly developed residential towers along Malt Drive comprised of rental 1,386 apartments. TFC's ninth residential waterfront project in Hunter's Point South, the design integrates 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive into the setting, ensuring the park is seamless with the residential architecture, with the towers gently rising from the park, pulling the waterfront landscape into the entrances of the buildings. The lowrise buildings along the waterfront help create a more intimate scale. The park provides a spectacular setting for the residential community, enhancing the integration of the apartment buildings into the landscape.

A key inspiration for Malt Drive Park was the industrial history of the site as a sugar cane processing facility-turned-beer distribution center. This history influenced the park's design, with industrial artifacts reclaimed during construction to pay homage to the area's past. The project draws on SCAPE's expertise in ecological restoration and urban resilience, embedding sustainability into the park's features.

Designing a space that could withstand environmental risks from its proximity to Newtown Creek was an early challenge. The team raised the park's elevation near building entrances and sloped it toward the water, minimizing flood risks while allowing visitors to experience the natural waterfront edge safely. Construction also included advanced techniques to stabilize the shoreline, such as a concrete block mattress at the creek's western end, which supports marine life.

Spanning 3.5 acres, the park extends public access along 700 feet of shoreline, connecting seamlessly with existing parks and pathways in Hunter's Point South. The park features multi-functional spaces that encourage community interaction. Winding paths lead visitors through zones with open lawns, children's play structures, a civic grove, dog run, and social seating areas. This arrangement fosters community engagement and provides spaces for diverse activities, from quiet reflection to lively gatherings

SCAPE's design emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility, with broad sidewalks, meandering paths, and strategically placed seating. The integration of retail spaces within the adjacent TFC residential buildings extends the vibrancy of indoor life into the park's outdoor spaces. Malt Drive Park is a significant addition to the neighborhood's public space and a model of resilient urban design. The park demonstrates how thoughtful green infrastructure can transform waterfronts into vibrant, ecologically sound community assets.