  Kindergarten in Locarno / cappelletti sestito architetti

Kindergarten in Locarno / cappelletti sestito architetti

Kindergarten in Locarno / cappelletti sestito architetti - Image 2 of 54Kindergarten in Locarno / cappelletti sestito architetti - Interior Photography, Dining room, GlassKindergarten in Locarno / cappelletti sestito architetti - Interior PhotographyKindergarten in Locarno / cappelletti sestito architetti - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Kindergarten
Locarno, Switzerland
  • Architects: cappelletti sestito architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giorgio Marafioti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Accoya, Artemide, Bimbo Hinnen Spielplatzgeräte AG, Ceramiche Vogue, DGA, Forbo, Hunter Douglas, Knauf, Linea Light Group, Regent, Schenker Storen, Suisse Frame
  • Lead Architects: Efrem Cappelletti, Fabio Sestito, Géraldine Buffin-Cappelletti
  • MEP Consultants: MAPEL, Locarno, Switzerland
  • Hvac Consultants: Studio Ing. Protec SA, Ascona, Switzerland
  • Structure Engineers: GNOTUL SA, Massagno, Switzerland
  • Lighting Designers: lucespazio, Lugano, Switzerland
  • City: Locarno
  • Country: Switzerland
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

Text description provided by the architects. Our project originated from a single-phase international architectural competition organized by the Municipality of Locarno, which it won unanimously by jury vote in August 2019. This design harmonizes the educational environment with its natural and urban context, promoting values of community, sustainability, and inclusion. The new structure redefines urban relationships between the existing school and its surroundings, while clarifying spatial connections with the adjacent public housing. The added volume acts as an architectural backdrop, establishing the external boundary and strengthening the identity of the entire complex.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

The two new kindergarten sections, designed with contextual principles, integrate seamlessly with the organic architectural language of the original building by architect Dolf Schnebli (1973). However, this intervention establishes its own identity, coherently dialoguing with the existing structure and enriching its architectural value.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

A core focus of this work is the creation of flexible, open spaces that foster interaction among children, teachers, and families, reinforcing a sense of community. The spatial arrangement supports shared activities and moments of socialization in both formal and informal learning contexts. Communal areas, strategic meeting points, and multipurpose zones encourage collaboration, forming a dynamic and inclusive educational environment.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

The design draws inspiration from the simplicity and modularity of the original architecture, defined by a single ground floor scaled to children's proportions. The new sections echo these materials and dimensions while incorporating a distinctive large coffered concrete roof. This unifying element protects internal and external functions and ensures a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The modular structure, based on a 165x165 cm grid, enables spatial reconfiguration for diverse educational needs, supported by large sliding doors. The vertical load-bearing system, limited to two end walls and internal columns, makes the remaining space fully adaptable, enhancing the pavilion-like nature of the complex.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

Sustainability was a guiding principle, with materials and techniques chosen to minimize environmental impact. The integration of green spaces, natural ventilation, and abundant daylight reinforces sustainable design principles, earning the Swiss Minergie energy label.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

This project innovates by establishing a strong connection between indoor and outdoor learning spaces. Expansive glazed facades provide visual and functional continuity, linking classrooms directly to covered outdoor areas and the surrounding natural environment. The intervention reimagined the entire site layout, transforming it into a cohesive "campus" for children. Key features include the new entrance square, "Piazza del Noce," designed for outdoor activities and centered around the preserved original tree with an amphitheater-like arrangement, as well as a 2000 sqm playground with sustainable equipment.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

The main structure uses reinforced concrete for load-bearing elements and wood for covered outdoor areas. Construction was completed in multiple phases to maintain school operations, ensuring safety, minimizing disruption, and upholding high-quality standards. The result is a project that integrates innovation, sustainability, and a profound focus on the needs of the community.

© Giorgio Marafioti
© Giorgio Marafioti

Project location

Address:Locarno, Switzerland

