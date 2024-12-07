Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura

Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Guilherme Pucci

Text description provided by the architects. This project combines the strength of exposed concrete and visible installations with the elegance of a contemporary approach, valuing raw materials in the right places. The entrance hall is marked by green walls and cobogós, creating a charming and practical reception that connects the spaces and establishes immediate visual harmony.

Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Guilherme Pucci
Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Guilherme Pucci

In the living and dining rooms, the design flows seamlessly. The bar, with illuminated shelves and a green stone backdrop, stands out, while the wooden furniture and exposed concrete ceiling bring an industrial yet elegant contrast. The oval table facilitates circulation in the dining room, and the vibrant chairs, along with the warm-colored Persian rug, add personality. Large windows ensure natural light, complemented by indirect lighting that enhances the coziness. The kitchen combines noble materials with an industrial aesthetic. The light stone countertop, wooden cabinets, and floating shelves offer practicality, while the exposed concrete ceiling with visible piping adds modernity. The visual continuity with the living room is highlighted by the wooden table and the red rug, which warms the space. In the bedroom, serenity and comfort prevail. Terracotta tones create a cozy atmosphere, complemented by the upholstered headboard and bedding in natural textures. Decorative elements, such as lamps and artwork, balance functionality with aesthetics.

Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Guilherme Pucci
Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Guilherme Pucci
Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Image 20 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor

The bathroom, featuring white tiles and terracotta details, adopts a contemporary style. The countertop with an undermount sink and matte metals bring sophistication, while built-in niches and a wide mirror ensure organization. The powder room stands out for its bold aesthetic in shades of green and a sculpted stone sink. Gold metals and accent lighting elevate the sophistication, while small decorative details add charm. Each space in this project offers a unique experience, where design, comfort, and functionality come together to create a warm and contemporary home.

Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Guilherme Pucci

Project location

Address:Pinheiros, Brazil

Cite: "Francisco Leitão Apartment / André Ávila Arquitetura" [Apartamento Francisco Leitão / André Ávila Arquitetura] 07 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

