World
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group

Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Image 2 of 36Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, StairsVilla No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairVilla No. 268 / SABK design group - Exterior PhotographyVilla No. 268 / SABK design group - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kelarabad, Iran
  • Architects: SABK design group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh, Mohammad Hozhabri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Admonter, Artemide, Berker by Hager, CUHADAROGLU, Catalano, Creavit, Kludi, Knauf, NHN, Nuprotec, Sakhara & Ajianeh, Super Pipe
  • Lead Architects: Hoda Sharifian, Mohammad Hozhabri
  • Collaborator: Amin Hosseinpour
  • Structural Engineer: Payam Ashtari
  • Electrical Engineer: Mostafa Houshmand Nezhad
  • Mechanical Engineer: Mohammad Shariat
  • City: Kelarabad
  • Country: Iran
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. This villa is a 1200 m² house with 9 bedrooms designed and constructed in a 2550 m² land inside Amirdasht town, north of Iran. The client wanted a house for their big family reunions and parties.

Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Stairs
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, Deck
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

In order to take advantage of the striking views of the forest on the east side of the plot, the land was longitudinally divided into two. A long slender volume perpendicular to the street open to both sides was built in the western half reserving the eastern part for a generous outdoor deck and pool. This volume contains the main living and dining area, kitchen and bar, looking out to the forest and the pool through a glass curtain of sliding doors, bringing the outdoors in. the wooden flooring extends outside which functions as an internal esplanade for the building. This wooden deck is connected to a big wooden terrace via an outdoor stair. Another volume was added to the north part of the building forming an L shape to use the north extension of the pool as an indoor pool.

Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Image 31 of 36
Plan - Ground floor
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Image 2 of 36
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

On the upper floor a corridor connects the sitting room on the south next to the void to the TV room on the north with 5 bedrooms and a laundry along the way. Every space also facing an open terrace. Stone walls that offset from 3 sides are designed in different parts which brings conceptual unity to the project. Few materials were selected to compose a calming environment, wood for the floor and ceiling and stone for some walls.

Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door
© Mohammad Hozhabri
Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Before the construction, drainage operations were carried out beneath the entire foundation of the building and the pool to manage and utilize surface water effectively. The collected surface water is stored in a 30,000-liter tank, which is used for irrigating the landscape, with any excess directed to the town canal.

Villa No. 268 / SABK design group - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Top #Tags