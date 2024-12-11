Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. SJ House/ ME Arquitetura

SJ House/ ME Arquitetura

Save

SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Image 2 of 30SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Image 3 of 30SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairSJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSJ House/ ME Arquitetura - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness

Text description provided by the architects. CASA SJ was designed as a weekend country house. Built entirely out of concrete, the parti of a minimalist aesthetic was reinforced in the reduced palette of materials.

Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness
Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness

To juxtapose the brutalism of the concrete walls, floor and ceiling, cumaru wood was used in the woodwork and doors. Designed to house a large family, there are six suites on the first floor and three suites on the ground floor. 

Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness
Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Image 27 of 30
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Image 3 of 30
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness
Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Image 29 of 30
Section
Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness

The main, social area with a tv area, living room, dining room and kitchen is the heart of the house and was designed with the intention of being a meeting point for the whole family.

Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Image 23 of 30
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness

The eucaliptus pergola and the natural stone pool contribute to the feeling of turning off the world and being present. A rooftop firepit also faces the same views of the first floor bedrooms, towards the natural beauty of a National Park.

Save this picture!
SJ House/ ME Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Larisa Sad - Urban Sadness

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ME Arquitetura
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "SJ House/ ME Arquitetura" [Casa SJ / ME Arquitetura] 11 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024432/sj-house-me-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags