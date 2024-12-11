SJ House/ ME Arquitetura

+ 25

Lighting Project: Dessine

Frames: Talentus

Automation Project: Vansati

Landscaping Project: Ana Paula Roseo

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CASA SJ was designed as a weekend country house. Built entirely out of concrete, the parti of a minimalist aesthetic was reinforced in the reduced palette of materials.

To juxtapose the brutalism of the concrete walls, floor and ceiling, cumaru wood was used in the woodwork and doors. Designed to house a large family, there are six suites on the first floor and three suites on the ground floor.

The main, social area with a tv area, living room, dining room and kitchen is the heart of the house and was designed with the intention of being a meeting point for the whole family.

The eucaliptus pergola and the natural stone pool contribute to the feeling of turning off the world and being present. A rooftop firepit also faces the same views of the first floor bedrooms, towards the natural beauty of a National Park.