Living Without Boundaries Apartment / A I M

+ 17

Design Team: A I M

General Contractor : Pit Color

City: Milan

Country: Italy

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A dynamic environment where the main volumes are arranged around the central living area, the vibrant heart of the home. The renovation of a top-floor apartment for a young couple in the heart of Milan, meticulously crafted with attention to details and finishes, reflects the owners' desire to live in an open space: a place to welcome friends, gather with family, and, above all, finally feel at home. The previous configuration of the apartment was the result of several interventions over the years, which had progressively opened the living area without ever fully unlocking its open space potential. The renovation focused on completely opening up the living room, leaving only the reinforced concrete load-bearing structures intact. In this open-plan space, which overlooks the city from two sides, the main architectural volumes unfold, highlighted by diverse finishes.

Upon passing through the entrance door, a full-height wooden boiserie, defined by the diagonal rhythm of its slats, leads the gaze toward the roofs of Milan, visible through the large kitchen window. The boiserie conceals access to the first of the two sleeping areas and the service bathroom and extends above the functional kitchen, which features back-painted glass elements and stone surfaces. Opposite, a wooden and stone island, enriched with structural flamed iron details, faces the dining and living areas. The existing load-bearing structures act as a filter between the kitchen and the living room. Nestled between an exposed beam and pillar, showcasing their original materiality is the second architectural element: a volume clad in flamed iron and lime that conceals a laundry room within.

This volume is not monolithic but composed of two slightly offset blocks connected by a strip of fluted glass, allowing natural light to filter inside. Due to its central position, the iron-and-lime volume is designed to be functional on all sides: a bookshelf faces the living room, a wine rack is positioned near the island, and pantry columns and the laundry room door, also in iron and fluted glass, face the functional kitchen. The third architectural element is a gray-green lime partition separating the living area from the master bedroom. Flanked by two full-height mirrored that amplify the depth of the space, one of which doubles as a door to the bedroom, this wall serves a dual purpose: a backdrop for the living room on one side and a headboard for the bed on the other.

Special attention was given to selecting furniture elements designed to adapt to flexible configurations. The large modular sofa, positioned at the center of the living room, is double-sided and interacts with both the TV area and the dining and kitchen areas. Its generously proportioned seating encourages moments of conviviality and socialization while also allowing everyone to find a space for isolation and relaxation. From the layout to the finishes and furnishings, every detail in this renovation was designed to improve the owners' quality of life. Striking a perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality, the intervention has transformed the attic into a harmonious and welcoming environment that fully reflects the spirit and aspirations of those who live in it.