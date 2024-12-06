Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Coliseum Place Building / David Baker Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Oakland, United States
  • Design Team: David Baker Architects
  • General Constructing: Nibbi Brothers General Contractors
  • Landscape Architecture: Form/Work
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EDesignC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KPFF Consulting Engineers
  • City: Oakland
  • Country: United States
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. The six-level building includes 59 affordable homes and social services for low-income and formerly unhoused families, including households gaining assistance through the Oakland Housing Authority.

© Bruce Damonte

The building is centered on a highly visible green "core" with an open-air stair that focuses attention on the connection between social zones, active uses, views, plantings, and art. Common spaces emphasize natural materials and a biophilic color palette. A leaf-inspired perforated metal screen across the façade balances views, heat gain, and filtered daylight for homes. Custom benches and a kinetic ceiling designed and fabricated by DBA_Workshop evoke a tree canopy in the entry lobby.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The six-story building offers excellent views of downtown Oakland, the East Bay Hills, and the San Francisco Bay from the residences, stair tower, glass-capped corridors, and bicycle rooms.

© Bruce Damonte

Part of the International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge Affordable Housing Pilot, the design is focused on achieving high levels of sustainability within a budget, combining simple massing and solar orientation as the basis for ambitious energy-consumption-reduction goals. The all-electric, ZNE-ready building features decentralized heat pump water heating and a 98 kW PV array that offsets 100% of common loads.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Project location

Address:Oakland, United States

David Baker Architects
SteelConcrete

