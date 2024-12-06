Coliseum Place Building / David Baker Architects

+ 13

Design Team: David Baker Architects

General Constructing: Nibbi Brothers General Contractors

Landscape Architecture: Form/Work

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EDesignC

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KPFF Consulting Engineers

City: Oakland

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The six-level building includes 59 affordable homes and social services for low-income and formerly unhoused families, including households gaining assistance through the Oakland Housing Authority.

The building is centered on a highly visible green "core" with an open-air stair that focuses attention on the connection between social zones, active uses, views, plantings, and art. Common spaces emphasize natural materials and a biophilic color palette. A leaf-inspired perforated metal screen across the façade balances views, heat gain, and filtered daylight for homes. Custom benches and a kinetic ceiling designed and fabricated by DBA_Workshop evoke a tree canopy in the entry lobby.

The six-story building offers excellent views of downtown Oakland, the East Bay Hills, and the San Francisco Bay from the residences, stair tower, glass-capped corridors, and bicycle rooms.

Part of the International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge Affordable Housing Pilot, the design is focused on achieving high levels of sustainability within a budget, combining simple massing and solar orientation as the basis for ambitious energy-consumption-reduction goals. The all-electric, ZNE-ready building features decentralized heat pump water heating and a 98 kW PV array that offsets 100% of common loads.