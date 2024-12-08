Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Australia
  Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Save

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 2 of 19Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 3 of 19Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 6 of 19Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHolocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - More Images+ 14

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Manly, Australia
Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 2 of 19
© Renata Dominik

Text description provided by the architects. Holocene House is like being in nature. Canopied in plants, water flows through like a rainforest creek, and every room opens to the outdoors. Balancing residents' health and comfort with environmental performance, the carbon-positive home is the first in Australia to be certified by the global Active House Alliance.

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Renata Dominik
Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 19 of 19
Canopy Structure
Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Renata Dominik

Holocene House replaced an existing home with million-dollar views of Sydney's Shelly Beach from the front and a national park at the rear giving a delightful outlook to coastal heath. This proximity to bushland brought unique challenges: the design needed to achieve a Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) rating of 29 and provide a bandicoot corridor so endangered fauna could forage undisturbed at night.

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 6 of 19
© Michael Lassman
Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 14 of 19
First Floor Plan
Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 17 of 19
Section
Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Michael Lassman

Holocene House showcases what happens when we invest in sustaining life and leading change rather than building bigger and more. The home will soon generate more energy than was used to create and operate it. Regenerative thinking guided every aspect of design and construction, from the innovative use of low-embodied-energy spotted gum Shou Sugi Ban for exterior cladding to the natural swimming pool and extremely low-toxicity finishes throughout.

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Interior Photography
© Renata Dominik

The owners wanted their home to feel like a rainforest creek. So CplusC designed the Holocene House around a living water source shaded by plants. Cleansed by a biofiltration system of polishing ponds, reeds, charcoal, and pebbles, water flows from the rear to form a natural swimming pool that animates the dramatic living spaces and expansive outdoor deck. Tumbling to the entrance of a waterfall, the water is recycled back into the system.

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Michael Lassman

To enter the home, you step from stone to stone, ascending beside the cascading waterfall to the living space. All around you is what feels like a quiet watercourse shaded by a veil of plants and open to the natural world. The air is filled with the play of water, a light and soundscape awash in color from the expansive colored glass windows in the double-height front living space. Paddle your feet, swim, float – or lounge in the cargo net suspended over the waterfall.

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Image 3 of 19
© Renata Dominik

To create this playful and rejuvenating space for family life, the home turns inward, away from the iconic ocean panorama. People can still enjoy the views by climbing a spiral stairway to an intimate roof garden. They're also perfectly framed through the unconventional patchwork of the stained-glass windows, inviting a different perspective on how a harbor city like Sydney fetishizes every water glimpse. Light streams in, creating beautiful and unexpected effects that uplift and delight – a reminder that here, what's sacred is the relationship with nature, and sustaining ourselves within it.

Holocene House / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Felix Mooneeram

The home is climate resilient and produces more than it consumes. Its photovoltaic system generates twenty percent more energy than the family needs and a 15-kilolitre underground rainwater tank provides water self-sufficiency. Grey water sustains the carefully selected local plants year-round. The natural swimming pool is a reservoir, recycling, and cleaning water to nurture coastal ecology – and our friends the bandicoots.

About this office
CplusC Architectural Workshop
Office

