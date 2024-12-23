W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura

+ 27

Houses • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
Architects: Rafael Granero Arquitetura

Area: 11721 ft²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Keniche Santos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Casa Rara Acabamentos , Cialuz , Espaço Zen e Lazer , Olivás Esquadrias , Renove Casa e Design , Todeschini Ribeirão Preto , Tratacons

Lead Architect: Rafael Granero

Coordination And Management: Rodrigo Rissi

Compatibility And Technical Drawing: Letícia Leal

Interior Architecture: Gabriela Batista

Graphic Representation: Ana Carolina Vicari Pieshko

Structural Calculation: Freitas Engenharia de Estruturas

Electrical And Hydraulic: Latar Engenharia

Automation: Automundi

Landscaping: Mônica Costa

Builders: Baroza Engenharia

City: Ribeirão Preto

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The WU House aims to convey through its architecture the uniqueness of an intercultural family. With strong Chinese and Brazilian influences, the design respects ancient traditions while embracing their characteristics.

On the façade, an imposing wall of rustic stones was built to ensure privacy for the residents. The brises, similarly, serve to respect family moments in the dining room while also allowing natural light to enter the space.

The "U"-shaped floor plan enables both the social area, the bedrooms and gym to face the house's internal courtyard, a request from the residents so they could enjoy the landscaping and the pool.

Following the tradition of Feng Shui, an alternative access to the residence was designed, considering the south direction, a symbol of prosperity, vitality, and growth. This entrance also leads the family to a private room dedicated to rest and spiritual practices.

Materials such as concrete, stone, and wood embody the essence of an architecture that values natural elements. The window frames and golden details symbolize luck in Chinese philosophy.

Finally, the project ensures originality while seeking harmony within the context it is inserted and the references explored.