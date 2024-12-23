Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura

W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Image 2 of 32W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, WindowsW House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Image 4 of 32W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Windows, TableW House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: Rafael Granero Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11721 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keniche Santos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Casa Rara Acabamentos, Cialuz, Espaço Zen e Lazer, Olivás Esquadrias, Renove Casa e Design, Todeschini Ribeirão Preto, Tratacons
  • Lead Architect: Rafael Granero
  • Coordination And Management: Rodrigo Rissi
  • Compatibility And Technical Drawing: Letícia Leal
  • Interior Architecture: Gabriela Batista
  • Graphic Representation: Ana Carolina Vicari Pieshko
  • Structural Calculation: Freitas Engenharia de Estruturas
  • Electrical And Hydraulic: Latar Engenharia
  • Automation: Automundi
  • Landscaping: Mônica Costa
  • Builders: Baroza Engenharia
  • City: Ribeirão Preto
  • Country: Brazil
W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Image 24 of 32
© Keniche Santos

Text description provided by the architects. The WU House aims to convey through its architecture the uniqueness of an intercultural family. With strong Chinese and Brazilian influences, the design respects ancient traditions while embracing their characteristics.

W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Keniche Santos

On the façade, an imposing wall of rustic stones was built to ensure privacy for the residents. The brises, similarly, serve to respect family moments in the dining room while also allowing natural light to enter the space.

W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Keniche Santos
W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Keniche Santos

The "U"-shaped floor plan enables both the social area, the bedrooms and gym to face the house's internal courtyard, a request from the residents so they could enjoy the landscaping and the pool.

W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table
© Keniche Santos
W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Image 25 of 32
Planta baixa
W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Door, Windows
© Keniche Santos

Following the tradition of Feng Shui, an alternative access to the residence was designed, considering the south direction, a symbol of prosperity, vitality, and growth. This entrance also leads the family to a private room dedicated to rest and spiritual practices.

W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Image 13 of 32
© Keniche Santos

Materials such as concrete, stone, and wood embody the essence of an architecture that values natural elements. The window frames and golden details symbolize luck in Chinese philosophy.

Finally, the project ensures originality while seeking harmony within the context it is inserted and the references explored.

W House / Rafael Granero Arquitetura - Image 2 of 32
© Keniche Santos

