  5. URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Exterior PhotographyURUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamURUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 4 of 23URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamURUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Wayanad, India
  • Architects: STUDIO TERRATECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Running Studios
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Roshith Shibu
  • Lead Team: Roshith Shibu
  • Design Team: Abinas Ahmed, Anisha Padmajan
  • Technical Team: Hashim K Abdul Azeez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Triangle Design Studio
  • City: Wayanad
  • Country: India
URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Exterior Photography
© Running Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Urul, located amidst the serene landscapes of Wayanad, is a research-based project designed for a nature-loving couple. This two-bedroom residence immerses its occupants in the surrounding beauty while honoring nature's colors and elements. Positioned against a rocky hill with a panoramic view of Chembra Peak and an Indian Rosewood tree as the focal point, the house blends harmoniously with its terrain. The cantilevered ground floor minimizes earth disruption, creating a sense of a balcony. An environmental study identified two underground paleochannels, guiding the placement of the well.

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Running Studios
URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 23 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© Running Studios
URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 4 of 23
© Running Studios

The residence offers captivating views from every angle. A circular cutout in the C-shaped entrance bay frames Chembra Peak, setting the stage for the scenic journey ahead. The living room and master bedroom continue this theme, with glass replacing the south wall, inviting nature inside. The open interior layout frames views of the exterior or interior, ensuring a seamless connection with the surroundings. A glass-flanked bridge connecting the kitchen to the block further blurs the lines between architecture and nature.

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Running Studios

Urul's construction merges traditional techniques with modern innovation, using local materials and craftsmanship. Through research and interviews with elderly masons and local tribes, valuable insights were gained on building in harmony with nature, employing sustainable techniques and materials sourced directly from the site. This approach has influenced local building practices, with mud plastering researched for waterproof and insect-proof qualities. Local artisans were trained in this method, which they continue to use in their projects.

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Running Studios

The mature Indian Rosewood tree is woven into the design, symbolizing the connection between the home and its context. As one ascends to the first-floor bedroom, the tree's presence offers a unique view, imbuing the space with natural charm and drama.

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, Beam
© Running Studios

Designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, the building captures the interplay of light and shadows throughout the day. The pooja space at the entrance, illuminated by a skylight, exudes a divine atmosphere. Reclaimed wooden logs, known locally as shavock, line the ceilings of the living area and first floor, casting striking shadows on the walls. Circular cutouts in the metal staircase create playful patterns underneath. This transforms the house into a living sundial, allowing residents to gauge the time by observing the shifting shadows, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal.

URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Interior Photography, Forest, Handrail
© Running Studios
URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 20 of 23
Section
URUL House / STUDIO TERRATECTS - Image 13 of 23
© Running Studios

The site's history of landslides and water runoff posed construction challenges. Trenches, up to 2 meters deep, were dug along identified landslide paths and filled with rocks to create artificial drainage. A retaining wall at the rear acts as a buffer against stone falls, while bamboo (Dendrocalamus Giganteus) was planted to stabilize the soil further. Urul harmoniously integrates with its environment, inviting nature indoors and prioritizing sustainability. It offers a visual feast with nature-inspired design, ensuring that residents experience every facet of the environment within the comfort of a home.

Project gallery

STUDIO TERRATECTS
