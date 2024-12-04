Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Blank Garden / Unemori Architects

Blank Garden / Unemori Architects

Save

Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBlank Garden / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Glass, WindowsBlank Garden / Unemori Architects - Image 4 of 23Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBlank Garden / Unemori Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: Unemori Architects
  • Text: Hiroyuki Unemori
  • Furniture Contractor: STILLE
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. This house is built in Tokyo for a couple and a child. The site is situated within an area with the risk of flooding from the river running nearby, so the clients requested the house to be prepared for such an emergency. They also wished to have bright interior spaces with a view to greenery and a flexible floor plan to accommodate furniture layout changes for needs such as working from home and future lifestyle changes.

Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Image 19 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Image 4 of 23
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Door, Chair
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

The volume of the building is elevated about four meters above ground level (i.e. above the expected flood level). This allows the first level of the building to be used as a large garden that fills the entire site, where plants of various sizes are planted. The garden is sectionally linked with the second and third-floor levels with two staggered multi-story spaces. It can also be transformed into an interior-like space by closing the mesh curtains around the building. This gives the space a sense of ambiguity–evoking a private, richly vegetated garden and a verandah space under the eaves while having a "public" air of an urban grass field.

Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Glass, Windows
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Image 20 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Glass, Chair
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

This house has a simple, lightweight steel frame structure with bracing. The building is lifted by eight slender columns of 100 mm x 100 mm, while the floor planes on the two-floor levels are suspended from roof beams to eliminate the need to support them by columns from the ground. The ground is widely open by using simple footings and piles to create a flexible exterior space, ready for landscaping and to be transformed over time by utilizing the gradually undulating ground of the site.

Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Image 22 of 23
Detail Section

Large windows of various sizes are provided on the upper part of the building. They are connected with gradual stairs, allowing one to feel the greenery under the building and the sky above the windows from various height levels. We strived to produce a simple yet calm atmosphere for this house, allowing each family member to choose their place according to the season and climate conditions.

Save this picture!
Blank Garden / Unemori Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Unemori Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Blank Garden / Unemori Architects" 04 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024324/blank-garden-unemori-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags