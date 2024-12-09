Canopy House / studio mk27

+ 36

Architecture: Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Regiane Leão + Marcio Tanaka

Interior Design: Studio mk27 - Diana Radomysler + Gustavo Ramos

Landscape Design: Isabel Duprat

Author: Marcio Kogan

Co Authors: Regiane Leão, Marcio Tanaka

Interior Architect: Diana Radomysler

Interior Collaborator: Gustavo Ramos

Project Team: Julia Jobim, Oswaldo Pessano

Communication: Carlos Costa, Mariana Simas, Nathalia Lima, Tamara Lichtenstein

Structural Project: Leão & Associados

Installations: Zamaro

Air Conditioning: Logiproject

Construction Company: All’e Engenharia

City: Guarujá

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The position of this house has been meticulously planned not to disturb the surrounding nature, and to respect the strict construction footprint. The site with steep slopes amidst a tropical forest, posed a challenge during the design and construction processes. Access points, views and feasibility had to be carefully balanced.

The white prism is suspended by a sequence of stilts, so the house barely touches the ground. The main entrance, accessed by a spiral staircase, connects the terrace to the bedrooms. The strategy leaves no indoor alternative for the connection of spaces, it is a radical experience of the weather, the winds, the smells and the light of the jungle.

Above the prism, an elevated platform overlooks the canopies. A very light structure, inside the limits of the platform, covers the living area enclosed by sliding glass panels. The transition between inside and outside spaces is extremely subtle, creating a constant and intense feeling of immersion in the Atlantic Forest.

The interior design exclusively explores Brazilian culture, with the presence of national contemporary design, traditional craftsmanship and original work in every texture and object. Canopy house is a celebration of Brazil, its impressive nature combined with its infinite cultural diversity.

The cobogó, designed exclusively for this house, casts shadows that paint the interior with a unique pattern that changes throughout the day. This effect adds a layer of texture to the symphony of materials. The straw is present in the pendants by Israel Piaçava, in the side tables and even a whole wall. The diversity of fabrics is displayed by the different rugs, hammocks and armchairs, such as Vivi by Sergio Rodrigues. The wood in its versatility appears in the sliding mashrabiyas panels, the coffee table by Pedro Petry, and the sculpture by José Bezerra. Finally, concrete walls perform the allegro finale, tying the whole composition together.