World
Canopy House / studio mk27

Canopy House / studio mk27 - Exterior PhotographyCanopy House / studio mk27 - Interior PhotographyCanopy House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairCanopy House / studio mk27 - Interior PhotographyCanopy House / studio mk27 - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Guarujá, Brazil
  • Architects: studio mk27 - marcio kogan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  785
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Pedras Bellas Artes, Plancus, Tresuno, mado
  • Architecture: Studio mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Regiane Leão + Marcio Tanaka
  • Interior Design: Studio mk27 - Diana Radomysler + Gustavo Ramos
  • Landscape Design: Isabel Duprat
  • Author: Marcio Kogan
  • Co Authors: Regiane Leão, Marcio Tanaka
  • Interior Architect: Diana Radomysler
  • Interior Collaborator: Gustavo Ramos
  • Project Team: Julia Jobim, Oswaldo Pessano
  • Communication: Carlos Costa, Mariana Simas, Nathalia Lima, Tamara Lichtenstein
  • Structural Project: Leão & Associados
  • Installations: Zamaro
  • Air Conditioning: Logiproject
  • Construction Company: All’e Engenharia
  • City: Guarujá
  • Country: Brazil
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 6 of 41
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The position of this house has been meticulously planned not to disturb the surrounding nature, and to respect the strict construction footprint. The site with steep slopes amidst a tropical forest, posed a challenge during the design and construction processes. Access points, views and feasibility had to be carefully balanced.

Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 7 of 41
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The white prism is suspended by a sequence of stilts, so the house barely touches the ground. The main entrance, accessed by a spiral staircase, connects the terrace to the bedrooms. The strategy leaves no indoor alternative for the connection of spaces, it is a radical experience of the weather, the winds, the smells and the light of the jungle.

Canopy House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Above the prism, an elevated platform overlooks the canopies. A very light structure, inside the limits of the platform, covers the living area enclosed by sliding glass panels. The transition between inside and outside spaces is extremely subtle, creating a constant and intense feeling of immersion in the Atlantic Forest.

Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 16 of 41
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 34 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 19 of 41
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 37 of 41
Section BB
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The interior design exclusively explores Brazilian culture, with the presence of national contemporary design, traditional craftsmanship and original work in every texture and object. Canopy house is a celebration of Brazil, its impressive nature combined with its infinite cultural diversity.

Canopy House / studio mk27 - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 33 of 41
Plan - Basement
Canopy House / studio mk27 - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The cobogó, designed exclusively for this house, casts shadows that paint the interior with a unique pattern that changes throughout the day. This effect adds a layer of texture to the symphony of materials. The straw is present in the pendants by Israel Piaçava, in the side tables and even a whole wall. The diversity of fabrics is displayed by the different rugs, hammocks and armchairs, such as Vivi by Sergio Rodrigues. The wood in its versatility appears in the sliding mashrabiyas panels, the coffee table by Pedro Petry, and the sculpture by José Bezerra. Finally, concrete walls perform the allegro finale, tying the whole composition together.

Canopy House / studio mk27 - Image 32 of 41
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

studio mk27
Cite: "Canopy House / studio mk27" [Casa nas Árvores / studio mk27] 09 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024321/canopy-house-studio-mk27> ISSN 0719-8884

