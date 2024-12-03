São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos

+ 29

Houses • São Carlos, Brazil Architects: Gui Mattos

Year: 2023

Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet Ana Teresa , Concresteel , Escada & Cia , Ilka Lemos , Neogran Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Riccardo Buso

Interior Coordination: Fernanda Denser

Architecture Team: Leonardo Vieira, Daniel Farfelmazi, Matheus Alves, Marcos Ribeiro, Camila Ripani, Flávia Moura

Lighting Consutlant: Ilumination / Rodrigo Jardim

Landscape Architects: Daniel Nunes / Tatiana Meyer

Structural Consultants: Stec do Brasil / Mauricio

Concrete Consulting: Vértice / Gabriel Regino

Marble Work: Neogran / Roseli

Joinery: Bordin Moveis / Nelson Bordin

Electromechanical Consultant: Zamaro / Marcelo

Air Conditioning: LogiProject / Décio

Audio And Video: Paulo D'ávila

Automation: De Riggi / Daniel

Construction: Capaz Construtora / João Munari

Frame Installation: RN Esquadrias / Reginaldo

Facade And Waterproofing: Top Seal / Eugenio

City: São Carlos

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A quite solid facade, which reveals nothing of its interior, invites the resident to enter through a wooden door, almost timid, which, set back a bit, is the only opening in this almost hermetic volume. Despite its discretion, this elevation has an intriguing fact. It quickly reveals the three main elements of the project: the ground floor in concrete, the first floor in white-painted masonry, and the wood, which varies in function, serving as doors, panels, and slats.

Located on a corner lot, the house seeks to make the most of the space, taking an "L" shape and opening up to a large private garden, but also to the view of the hills on the horizon and a unique sunset that can be seen right in front of it.

In contrast to the facade, upon entering, one notices the surprise of a spacious and well-lit area. We see a generous living room integrated with the dining area and the external space with a pool. Were it not for the glass panels, these spaces, along with the gourmet area - located in a second volume perpendicular to the first - could feel like one single space. The bedrooms, in turn, are concentrated on the first floor, ensuring privacy and a privileged view.

Finally, connecting the three floors is a sculptural concrete staircase. Besides being a symbolic element, it also marks the beginning of a generous concrete overhang - the other end of the house, which extends outward, serving as a cover for the garage.