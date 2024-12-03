Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos

São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, FacadeSão Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Image 3 of 34São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Stairs, ColumnSão Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSão Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Carlos, Brazil
  • Architects: Gui Mattos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Ana Teresa, Concresteel, Escada & Cia , Ilka Lemos , Neogran
  • Lead Architect: Riccardo Buso
  • Interior Coordination: Fernanda Denser
  • Architecture Team: Leonardo Vieira, Daniel Farfelmazi, Matheus Alves, Marcos Ribeiro, Camila Ripani, Flávia Moura
  • Lighting Consutlant: Ilumination / Rodrigo Jardim
  • Landscape Architects: Daniel Nunes / Tatiana Meyer
  • Structural Consultants: Stec do Brasil / Mauricio
  • Concrete Consulting: Vértice / Gabriel Regino
  • Marble Work: Neogran / Roseli
  • Joinery: Bordin Moveis / Nelson Bordin
  • Electromechanical Consultant: Zamaro / Marcelo
  • Air Conditioning: LogiProject / Décio
  • Audio And Video: Paulo D'ávila
  • Automation: De Riggi / Daniel
  • Construction: Capaz Construtora / João Munari
  • Frame Installation: RN Esquadrias / Reginaldo
  • Facade And Waterproofing: Top Seal / Eugenio
  • City: São Carlos
  • Country: Brazil
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. A quite solid facade, which reveals nothing of its interior, invites the resident to enter through a wooden door, almost timid, which, set back a bit, is the only opening in this almost hermetic volume. Despite its discretion, this elevation has an intriguing fact. It quickly reveals the three main elements of the project: the ground floor in concrete, the first floor in white-painted masonry, and the wood, which varies in function, serving as doors, panels, and slats.

São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Image 10 of 34
© Carolina Lacaz
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Image 32 of 34
Plan - Ground Floor
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Carolina Lacaz

Located on a corner lot, the house seeks to make the most of the space, taking an "L" shape and opening up to a large private garden, but also to the view of the hills on the horizon and a unique sunset that can be seen right in front of it.

São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Carolina Lacaz
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz

In contrast to the facade, upon entering, one notices the surprise of a spacious and well-lit area. We see a generous living room integrated with the dining area and the external space with a pool. Were it not for the glass panels, these spaces, along with the gourmet area - located in a second volume perpendicular to the first - could feel like one single space. The bedrooms, in turn, are concentrated on the first floor, ensuring privacy and a privileged view.

São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Image 33 of 34
Plan - 1st Floor
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Carolina Lacaz

Finally, connecting the three floors is a sculptural concrete staircase. Besides being a symbolic element, it also marks the beginning of a generous concrete overhang - the other end of the house, which extends outward, serving as a cover for the garage.

São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© Carolina Lacaz
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Image 34 of 34
Isometric View
São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos - Image 3 of 34
© Carolina Lacaz

Project gallery

About this office
Gui Mattos
Office

Cite: "São Carlos Residence / Gui Mattos" [Residência São Carlos / Gui Mattos] 03 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024289/sao-carlos-residence-gui-mattos> ISSN 0719-8884

