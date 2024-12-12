Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Offices, Commercial Architecture
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
  • Associate Architect In Charge: Guillaume Maréchaux
  • Design Team: Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
  • Project Manager: Stefan Tuchila
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: EGIS, RFR, Auris - Groupe Agiloe, AE75, CCI Ascenseurs, Metalobil
  • Architecture Offices: EGIS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Greenaffair
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Impact acoustique
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Light Cibles
  • Landscape Architecture: Jean-Michel Rameau
  • City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
  • Country: France
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The Reiwa building is part of a rapidly changing district and a key component in the renewal of the area between Saint Ouen town hall and the Paris ring road.

Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 3 of 32
© Sergio Grazia
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 22 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 4 of 32
© Sergio Grazia

Our ambition for this building, delivered in 2024, was to articulate several scales: that of the Greater Paris area, linked to the image of the head office, on a large scale. But it's also about a more local scale, of a building that weaves links with its surrounding landscape, that composes with what already exists: be it residential buildings or the nearby planted roads. This desire for connection is achieved by seeking a genuine domesticity, an openness to place through the creation of a landscape that extends and amplifies the existing.

Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Sergio Grazia
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 30 of 32
Sections
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 8 of 32
© Sergio Grazia
Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 5 of 32
© Sergio Grazia

This gentle transition is enhanced by the differentiated treatment of the facades. The façades on the property lines are composed of a "uniform texture" of juxtaposed frames. This crystalline skin, with its multiplicity of modules, conveys an impression of grand scale. On the other hand, the facades, arranged in the inflections like landscaped hollows, are made up of balconies (that run) equipped with planted trellises. They are places of serendipity, outdoor workspaces, and new third places in tertiary programs. A network of external staircases connects each terrace and garden in a continuous path.

Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 7 of 32
© Stefan Tuchila

The stratification effected by the superimposition of these balconies, and the presence of vegetation, reflect a real domesticity, a strong use value,e and a close link between the building and its context. The building fully illustrates the concept of the landscape building in terms of its extent and fragmentation. Yes, it's about offering users an extroverted building, in the sense of its capacity to open up to the outside world, but also through an expressive image, an identity of its own that contributes to the influence of the company it now houses.

Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Address:Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France

Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Cite: "Reiwa Nexity Head Office Building / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 12 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024275/reiwa-nexity-head-office-building-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

