Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos

+ 24

Houses • Brazil Architects: Esquadra Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2702 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Joana França

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cimentare , Eliane Revestimentos , Galpão Casa em Movimento , Marmárini Mármores , Odisio Engenharia

Lead Architect: Filipe Monte Serrat

Architecture And Interior Design Project: Filipe Berutti Monte Serrat, Manuela Dantas

Project Team: Marcella Kehl

Construction: Odisio Engenharia

Agroforestry: Bem plantado

Installation Projects: Wesley Paz

Program: Single-Family Housing

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Brazilian Central Plateau, within a single-family-house neighborhood, in Brasília-DF, Casa Grota was designed on a plot with occupancy restrictions due to the inclusion of a permanent preservation area in its eastern section.

As such, the 1,500m² plot, divided longitudinally by the mentioned preservation area, offered buildable space primarily in its innermost section, away from the street, where the house was ultimately positioned.

The project’s concept was initially shaped by the client’s references and needs: a small home, economically and rationally built, using simple materials with minimalist characteristics, and designed to ensure that the local vegetation remained the central focus. It was therefore crucial to enhance the existing native forest, making them focal points of the views framed by the residence’s openings.

The program for the single-story house, as defined by the client, is concise: it includes a garage, four bedrooms, a living room integrated with the kitchen, a service area, an outdoor deck, and a swimming pool. Another key condition for the project was its ability to make viable a phased construction process.

To meet both the program and the need for phased, rational construction, the house was organized into three main volumes: a small linear pavilion, a garage volume and a third one with independent access.

Following a thorough technical evaluation, adopting a mixed structural system—concrete and steel—became necessary. The steel structure proved to be the most suitable solution for connecting the elements to be built during the second phase to the linear pavilion, which was planned as the first stage of construction.

The steel structure was painted orange, a choice inspired by the earthy tones of the Cerrado soil, creating a striking contrast with the greens and blues of the surrounding natural landscape. This use of color was also extended to the window frames, custom-designed by the office. They offer various opening configurations and highlight the views of the native vegetation.

In the outdoor area, a deck and a lap pool complement the program and support the homeowner’s routine physical activities.

As a nature enthusiast, the client also established an agroforestry system in the remaining area of the plot, combining various agricultural, native, and fruit-bearing species from the region.