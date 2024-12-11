Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Architects: Esquadra Arquitetos
  Area:  2702 ft²
  Year:  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Joana França
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cimentare, Eliane Revestimentos, Galpão Casa em Movimento, Marmárini Mármores, Odisio Engenharia
  Lead Architect: Filipe Monte Serrat
  Architecture And Interior Design Project: Filipe Berutti Monte Serrat, Manuela Dantas
  Project Team: Marcella Kehl
  Construction: Odisio Engenharia
  Agroforestry: Bem plantado
  Installation Projects: Wesley Paz
  Program: Single-Family Housing
  Country: Brazil
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Brazilian Central Plateau, within a single-family-house neighborhood, in Brasília-DF, Casa Grota was designed on a plot with occupancy restrictions due to the inclusion of a permanent preservation area in its eastern section.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 7 of 29
© Joana França
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 23 of 29
Implantation
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Joana França

As such, the 1,500m² plot, divided longitudinally by the mentioned preservation area, offered buildable space primarily in its innermost section, away from the street, where the house was ultimately positioned.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

The project’s concept was initially shaped by the client’s references and needs: a small home, economically and rationally built, using simple materials with minimalist characteristics, and designed to ensure that the local vegetation remained the central focus. It was therefore crucial to enhance the existing native forest, making them focal points of the views framed by the residence’s openings.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joana França
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 24 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 26 of 29
Cross section - BB
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Joana França

The program for the single-story house, as defined by the client, is concise: it includes a garage, four bedrooms, a living room integrated with the kitchen, a service area, an outdoor deck, and a swimming pool. Another key condition for the project was its ability to make viable a phased construction process.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 10 of 29
© Joana França

To meet both the program and the need for phased, rational construction, the house was organized into three main volumes: a small linear pavilion, a garage volume and a third one  with independent access.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 29 of 29
Isometric perspective

Following a thorough technical evaluation, adopting a mixed structural system—concrete and steel—became necessary. The steel structure proved to be the most suitable solution for connecting the elements to be built during the second phase to the linear pavilion, which was planned as the first stage of construction.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Joana França
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joana França

The steel structure was painted orange, a choice inspired by the earthy tones of the Cerrado soil, creating a striking contrast with the greens and blues of the surrounding natural landscape. This use of color was also extended to the window frames, custom-designed by the office. They offer various opening configurations and highlight the views of the native vegetation.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Joana França
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 25 of 29
Cross section - AA
Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 18 of 29
© Joana França

In the outdoor area, a deck and a lap pool complement the program and support the homeowner’s routine physical activities.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Image 17 of 29
© Joana França

As a nature enthusiast, the client also established an agroforestry system in the remaining area of the plot, combining various agricultural, native, and fruit-bearing species from the region.

Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Chair
© Joana França

Esquadra Arquitetos
Steel, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil

Steel, Concrete, Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
Cite: "Grota´s House / Esquadra Arquitetos" [Casa da Grota / Esquadra Arquitetos] 11 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

