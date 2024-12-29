Hotel Welt Wien / Baukooperative

+ 24

• Afghanistan Architects: Baukooperative

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2575 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Tobias Kaser

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ferm Living Gierer Terrazzo , MARAZZI , Object Carpet Manufacturers:

Interior: Stilles

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Welt Wien was designed with the aim of bringing the spirit of the "Wiener Werkstätte" into the present. The building, a turn-of-the-century tenement, is located at a prominent corner in Vienna's 12th district. The design emphasizes respecting tradition while incorporating modern design, reinterpreting historical style elements in a contemporary way.

Close collaboration with local craftsmen allowed for the creation of unique details, including custom-made pattern rollers, carpets, as well as distinctive door grilles with brass spheres and brass floor plates. These features shape the hotel's design, giving it a unique identity. Upon entering the hotel, the influence of Viennese Modernism and Art Nouveau is immediately apparent. Geometric patterns and elegant accents run throughout the interior design. The challenge was to blend historical design elements with a modern approach while preserving the original character of the building.

For the interior, materials were carefully chosen for both their aesthetic appeal and durability. Wood, brass, and glass play a key role in creating a warm and elegant atmosphere. Each piece of furniture was thoughtfully designed to combine functionality and beauty, giving the spaces a distinct personality. Attention to detail is evident in every room, reflecting our belief that small touches make a significant impact. The result is a space that respects the historic legacy of the existing building while embracing modern design solutions. With flexible furniture and carefully considered spatial concepts, we created an experience that highlights both the architecture and the needs of the guests.