World
Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter

Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Image 2 of 22Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSolberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Image 4 of 22Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSolberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter

Housing
Norway
Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Image 2 of 22
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves designing and constructing 12 semi-detached two-story homes located at the boundary between a rural area and a zone dominated by single-family homes.

Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mariela Apollonio
Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Image 17 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Image 4 of 22
© Mariela Apollonio

Each unit consists of a two-story section and a single-story section. The L-shaped layout and the rotation of the units, combined with the repetition of the same design, generate the entrances and outdoor spaces. These are created through the articulation between solid and open facades, achieving a sense of privacy without sacrificing spatial openness. Respecting the perimeter street around the site, the volumes are carefully positioned, taking into account light conditions and prioritizing the views of the surrounding environment.

Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mariela Apollonio

The project includes two housing typologies. In six units, the parking is integrated within the home, while in the other six, the garage is organized collectively. In both typologies, the day zones are located on the ground floor, and the night zones are on the upper floor, where the layout is flexible to accommodate up to four bedrooms. The fourth room, designed as a living area, connects to the terrace, which is positioned one level lower than the rest of the house, allowing for a direct relationship with the outdoors. To make the most of sunlight on the terraces and outdoor areas, the grouping of volumes is designed so that the lower side of the neighboring unit's roof aligns with the terrace of the house.

Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mariela Apollonio
Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Image 19 of 22
Section
Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mariela Apollonio

The structure of the homes is solved with a prefabricated timber-frame wall system. The ground floor uses wide planks, while the upper floor uses narrower planks, both in green tones. Metal trim and a red pap roofing complete the composition, reinterpreting the color palette of the surrounding rural farmhouses.

Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mariela Apollonio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ski, Norway

R21 Arkitekter
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingNorway

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Solberg Hage Row Houses / R21 Arkitekter" 02 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024204/solberg-hage-row-houses-r21-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

