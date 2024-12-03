Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos

Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCoworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsCoworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, BeamCoworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Image 5 of 28Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Alénya, France
  • Architects: OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  453
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects: Octavio Mestre, Laurent Duport, Michel Matival
  • Developer: CCSR Communauté des Communes Sud Roussillon
  • Feasibility Studies: COGEAM
  • Collaborators: Pablo Mera, Sofía Simioni, Michel Matival
  • Engineering: PGI / Alpha Omega
  • Construction: Toulouges, ACS fermetures, Technobat, ASC + Jean Tourres, Mares, Atelier Oliver
  • Furniture: AB Concept
  • City: Alénya
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. In Les Caves Ecoiffier, some old wineries from the 1800s in Alénya, a town near Perpignan (France) and under enormous wooden beams that go from façade to façade, we propose a coworking for the town, whose modules can be rented at will, according to the needs of young local companies and start-ups in the region, the Communauté des Communes Sud Roussillon (CCSR). 

Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Image 6 of 28
© Adrià Goula
Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Adrià Goula

The intervention leads us to open holes in the rear façade (corten steel boxes that can be inhabited as we already did in the Olivé Gumà Clinic in Barcelona or in our house in Tamariu) and in the roof, through skylights with solar control that illuminate the central space (when we visited it for the first time, the interior space was very gloomy).

Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Adrià Goula
Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Image 20 of 28
Plans

We established a series of modules, many of them mobile to favor different implementations and modules accessible through sliding doors that can be joined at will with others. At the end of the enclosure, at the top, there is a small stand for presentations and community events. The project is committed to maximum flexibility that allows user rotation.

Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Adrià Goula
Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam
© Adrià Goula

The regulatory need for a second evacuation route invited us to design the emergency staircase on the rear façade that dialogues with the new windows and is presented in a sculptural form. Above -and at the level of the beams-we proposed the rest areas from a recreational component: a series of networks that allowed the youngest to live in the clouds and have another spatial perception of the place that, finally, by the Complications that entailed regulatory effects were not implemented.

Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Adrià Goula

The floor is exposed to concrete. Contrast is voluntarily sought between the new wooden modules and the old roof beams (trying to minimize height problems) while leaving the stone of the walls visible. One of the three public tenders won in France in the last three years, with C+D as a local partner.

Coworking in Alenya / OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos - Image 5 of 28
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Alénya, France

About this office
OMA Octavio Mestre Arquitectos
Office

