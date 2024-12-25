Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bolivia
  5. The Pages Residence / Sommet

The Pages Residence / Sommet

Save

The Pages Residence / Sommet - Image 2 of 26The Pages Residence / Sommet - Image 3 of 26The Pages Residence / Sommet - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Pages Residence / Sommet - Interior PhotographyThe Pages Residence / Sommet - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Sommet
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminier, AutoCAD, Knauf, Ramon Soler, Roca, VASA
  • Lead Architects: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado, Sandra Molteni
  • Structure: Fernando Aragón
  • Hydrosanitary: Federico Ferrufino
  • Electric: Reynaldo Cabrera
  • Climate: AMC
  • City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country: Bolivia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Pages Residence / Sommet - Image 2 of 26
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. The Pages residence is located within a gated community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz. The property faces a green area of the community, allowing for open views from the house.

Save this picture!
The Pages Residence / Sommet - Image 3 of 26
© Paul Renaud
Save this picture!
The Pages Residence / Sommet - Image 16 of 26
Ground Floor Plan

The project was designed with a 120x120 cm module, which determines the specific sizes of each space in the house, as well as the circulation and the interior-exterior relationship of the design. The approach is straightforward and simple, as it embraces the irregularity of the land, creating a distinctive gesture in the formal image of the house.

Save this picture!
The Pages Residence / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Paul Renaud

The final image of the project is essentially a direct expression of the construction system, presented almost literally. It features two horizontal planes supported by inverted beams, screen walls, and a bidirectional lightened slab with a BubbleDeck system. This creates a sense of material regularity both inside and outside the house. This apparent regularity in the design is disrupted at the entrance and garage by a large 6.5-meter cantilever, resolved through the inverted beams that support the slab, breaking the project’s regularity.

Save this picture!
The Pages Residence / Sommet - Interior Photography
© Paul Renaud

The project uses a limited palette of materials, such as concrete, wood, and glass. This material consistency encapsulates the entire project, fostering a sense of peace and tranquility inside. The design carefully considers orientation, with large cantilevers extending toward the green area to provide open views and protect the interior from sunlight. The horizontal planes define the overall image of the project, conveying the fluid interior-exterior connection that characterizes the house.

Save this picture!
The Pages Residence / Sommet - Interior Photography, Facade
© Paul Renaud

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sommet
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia
Cite: "The Pages Residence / Sommet" [Casa Pages / Sommet] 25 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024061/the-pages-residence-sommet> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags