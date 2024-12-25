The Pages Residence / Sommet

+ 21

Houses • Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia Architects: Sommet

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 420 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluminier , AutoCAD , Knauf , Ramon Soler , Roca , VASA

Lead Architects: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado, Sandra Molteni

Structure: Fernando Aragón

Hydrosanitary: Federico Ferrufino

Electric: Reynaldo Cabrera

Climate: AMC

City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Country: Bolivia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pages residence is located within a gated community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz. The property faces a green area of the community, allowing for open views from the house.

The project was designed with a 120x120 cm module, which determines the specific sizes of each space in the house, as well as the circulation and the interior-exterior relationship of the design. The approach is straightforward and simple, as it embraces the irregularity of the land, creating a distinctive gesture in the formal image of the house.

The final image of the project is essentially a direct expression of the construction system, presented almost literally. It features two horizontal planes supported by inverted beams, screen walls, and a bidirectional lightened slab with a BubbleDeck system. This creates a sense of material regularity both inside and outside the house. This apparent regularity in the design is disrupted at the entrance and garage by a large 6.5-meter cantilever, resolved through the inverted beams that support the slab, breaking the project’s regularity.

The project uses a limited palette of materials, such as concrete, wood, and glass. This material consistency encapsulates the entire project, fostering a sense of peace and tranquility inside. The design carefully considers orientation, with large cantilevers extending toward the green area to provide open views and protect the interior from sunlight. The horizontal planes define the overall image of the project, conveying the fluid interior-exterior connection that characterizes the house.