World
Lantana House / Dinamita

Lantana House / Dinamita - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsLantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, ColumnLantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, StairsLantana House / Dinamita - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Dinamita
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  141
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bandido , Grupo Tenerife, Sukabumi Stone, Zenth
  • Lead Architect: Gabriela Chávez García
  • Collaborator: Emmanuel Chavez, Julio César Chávez, Valeria Valles, Fernanda Ibiza, Daniela Navarro
  • Structural Design: Ulises Ramírez
  • City: Guadalajara
  • Country: Mexico
Lantana House / Dinamita - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lorena Darquea
Lantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Column
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Lantana is a home designed to offer a retreat-like space within the city, fostering both relaxation and connection. It captures the essence of a peaceful getaway while maintaining its urban context. The ground floor becomes an open plan, a terrace-like space where the complete opening of its windows allows the exterior to blend seamlessly with the interior. The heights of the public area are enhanced by a level change that separates the entrance and kitchen from the living and dining areas, maintaining a shared view while distinguishing the spaces through variations in elevation.

Lantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Lorena Darquea

The ground floor is freed from dividing walls, with services integrated around the perimeter, optimizing both its spaciousness and cross-ventilation. At the front façade, the windows maintain privacy through a lattice design, while the rear of the house fully opens to its terrace. Casa Lantana is crafted around the daily rituals of its residents, including cooking, socializing, working, and resting. 

Lantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Lorena Darquea
Lantana House / Dinamita - Image 19 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Lantana House / Dinamita - Image 20 of 21
Plan - Upper floor

Cooking takes place at the heart of the home, with the kitchen serving as the central hub of the social area on the ground floor—a gathering point for meals and meetings. Socializing extends to the terraces, which aim to create a direct connection between the exterior and interior. On the ground floor, the living room, dining area, terrace, and pool all form part of a single cohesive space.

Lantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Lorena Darquea

On the roof garden, a perimeter planter doubles as a backrest for a linear bench, enabling larger gatherings. For work, an office located on the top floor is secluded from the rest of the house and merges with the rooftop terrace. 

Lantana House / Dinamita - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Lorena Darquea
Lantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Lorena Darquea

Finally, rest is celebrated through a bathroom that acts as a sanctuary, opening to an interior patio with a hammock, a double shower with steam, and a glass ceiling that connects the space to the outdoors. The house is composed of natural materials such as stucco, oak, concrete, and granite.

Lantana House / Dinamita - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Stairs, Chair
© Lorena Darquea

About this office
Dinamita
Office

Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
