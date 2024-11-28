Winners Announced for Buildner’s Fourth Annual Last Nuclear Bomb Memorial Competition

Buildner has announced the results of its competition, the Last Nuclear Bomb Memorial No. 4. This competition is held each year to support the universal ban on nuclear weapons. In 2017, on the 75th anniversary of the 1945 bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, which claimed the lives of over 100,000 people, the United Nations adopted the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
In recognition of this treaty, Buildner invites conceptual designs for a memorial to be located on any known decommissioned nuclear weapon testing site. The conceptual memorial is intended to reflect the history and ongoing threat of nuclear weapons, aiming to promote public awareness of nuclear disarmament.
The challenge aims to raise awareness about the history and dangers of nuclear weapons. Participants are tasked with designing a space that commemorates nuclear warfare victims and conveys the need for a nuclear-free future. As a "silent" competition, submissions must refrain from using text, titles, or annotations, relying solely on design to communicate their message.
Last Nuclear Bomb Memorial No. 5 is launched
The next edition of this competition, the Last Nuclear Bomb Memorial No. 5, has been launched with a 10,000 EUR prize fund and a registration deadline of January 16, 2025.
Memorial Design
The competition underscores the role of memorials in preserving historical memory, offering lessons from past events to inform future actions. This particular memorial would act as a physical reminder of the risks associated with nuclear weapons, highlighting the importance of diplomacy and international cooperation. By commemorating the impacts of nuclear warfare, it aims to promote a commitment to peace and disarmament.
Key designs might include:
- Symbolizing an End to Nuclear Weapons: The design should evoke a vision of a nuclear-free future through symbolic elements representing peace and unity.
- Creating a Lasting Legacy: The memorial should offer a space that encourages long-term reflection, underscoring the global importance of nuclear disarmament.
- Promoting Public Education: The memorial should inform visitors about nuclear warfare's historical and ongoing impacts, advocating for awareness and responsibility.
- Inspiring Reflection: Through its design, the memorial should create an emotionally resonant experience that encourages contemplation on the subject.
- Emphasizing Sustainability: The design should align with ecological considerations, supporting a commitment to a peaceful and sustainable future.
Jury Panel
Buildner collaborated with a distinguished international jury panel, featuring:
- Flora Lee, Associate Partner of MAD Architects' Los Angeles office
- Olha Kleytman from SBM Studio in Kharkiv, Ukraine
- Paul Monaghan of Allford Hall Monaghan Morris | AHMM in London
- Peter Newman, a UK-based artist
- Vincent Panhuysen, co-founder of KAAN Architecten in the Netherlands
- James Whitaker, a British architect and founder of Whitaker Studio
- Wu Ziye, head of Mix Architecture in China
Projects:
First Prize Winner + Buildner Student Award
Project title: Hidden Forest
Authors: Juan González Blanco, Germany
The project showcases a crater filled with a forest, where trees are arranged in concentric circles along the stepped slopes of the crater. At its center lies a body of clear water, with the stepped terrain extending into it. The forest creates the impression of a hidden oasis, contrasting sharply with the surrounding brown, arid, almost desert-like landscape.
Second Prize Winner
Project title: The Lightness
Authors: Salvador Colin Aguilar, Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa, Mexico
The submission presents a light installation featuring what appears to be thousands of spherical fixtures embedded in the sloping soil of a bomb crater. The result is a space that glows from within at night, evoking the imagery of a volcano.
Third Prize Winner
Project title: The Scrutiny
Authors: Kongyun He and Michele Turrini, USA
This project envisions a monument situated on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Similar to the iconic Vietnam Memorial, it cuts into the landscape, creating a wound-like structure that serves as an internal viewing gallery. Its sloped design acts as a surface where the elongated shadows of visitors are cast, eerily projecting human forms onto the vast landform.
Honorable Mention
Project title: Floating Sanctuary of Light
Authors: Siyu Xiao, Xinan Tan, and Ruili Wang, from the USA
Honorable Mention
Project title: Indelible Trace
Authors: Hwa Junhyeok and Sunhyun Kim, from University of Ulsan, South Korea
Honorable Mention
Project title: Waves
Authors: Anqi Wang, Jiajun Cheng, Xiaoxian Wang and Hao Zhou, USA
Honorable Mention
Project title: VESTIGE
Authors: Luka Stevanović, Mihajlo Arandelovic, Mira Vasiljevic and Maša Dekić, University of Belgrade, Serbia
Honorable Mention
Project title: When I say I love you and hug you
Authors: Gihoon Kim and Shin Jeong Ho, Kaywon University of Art and Design, South Korea
Honorable Mention
Project title: Peace as a collaborative exercise
Authors: Callum Tinkler, Northeastern University, USA
Highlighted submission
Project title: Resilient Fragility
Authors: Yewon Seo, USA
Highlighted submission
Project title: Earth Ripple
Authors: Yumeng Yan and Xinlei Gu, USA