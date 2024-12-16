Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Kantina / BARAKI

Kantina / BARAKI

Save

Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairKantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting, Table, GlassKantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKantina / BARAKI - Image 5 of 27Kantina / BARAKI - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Refurbishment, Interior Design
Lausanne, Switzerland
  • Architects: BARAKI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matthieu Croizier
  • Design Team: Jeanne Wéry, Georg Christoph Holz
  • City: Lausanne
  • Country: Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Matthieu Croizier

Text description provided by the architects. The Theater of Vidy is getting a facelift. According to its director Vincent Baudriller, « the new premises should enable the theater to continue to be a place of research, production, and creation, open to a wide audience, welcoming, accessible and inclusive». The building, originally constructed for the famous Expo 64 by Swiss architect and artist Max Bill, was part of a complex of buildings, of which only the Theater remains to this day.

Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting, Table, Glass
© Matthieu Croizier
Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Image 23 of 27
Axonometry 1
Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Matthieu Croizier
Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Matthieu Croizier

In 2020, the city of Lausanne decided to renovate the building to refurbish and enlarge it and make the structure, which was initially designed to be temporary, permanent. Baraki was commissioned to design the interior layout and scenography of the Foyer, La Kantina, including the furniture. Highly versatile by nature, the watchword for the redevelopment of this space was flexibility. Like an anti-chamber, the space can be used as a reception and waiting area for performances, a temporary restaurant, a place to meet or relax, an exhibition room, an events space, a space for experimentation, conferences or collections.

Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Matthieu Croizier
Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Matthieu Croizier

The project draws its inspiration from Max Bill's graphic work, which is often composed of repetitive, modular or symmetrical elements. The room has 5 different types of tables: The 23 folding rectangular tables provide most of the seating; 4 trapezoidal tables offer the possibility of other unusual configurations; the 14 standing tables are placed around the seating areas and create a transition between circulation and catering; 4 low tables for the lounge and 8 folding outdoor benches and tables complete the furnishings. Each piece of furniture brings a performance aspect to the whole, allowing great flexibility in different arrangements.

Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Image 5 of 27
© Matthieu Croizier

The layout of the room is flexible according to use but structured by 3 colored PVC curtains. In this way, the space is fragmented into several zones, allowing for a variety of uses and atmospheres. The symmetry of the room and its regular grid posts can be seen through the transparent materials, which add a double reading to the whole. The play of color and light frames this large volume, without obstructing the view towards the Alps and the lake. The scenography is designed for daily flexibility and varied use. The furniture, made in the theater's workshops, is optimized for easy storage and movement while remaining sturdy in use. The chairs, designed by Horgenglarus, complement the space with the same functionality. The minimalist layout of the room gives space to creativity and makes the venue an ideal platform for the appearance of culture and encounters.

Save this picture!
Kantina / BARAKI - Interior Photography
© Matthieu Croizier

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lausanne, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BARAKI
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentInterior DesignSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureRefurbishmentInterior DesignSwitzerland
Cite: "Kantina / BARAKI" 16 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023939/kantina-baraki> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags