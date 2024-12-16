Kantina / BARAKI

+ 22

Design Team: Jeanne Wéry, Georg Christoph Holz

City: Lausanne

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Theater of Vidy is getting a facelift. According to its director Vincent Baudriller, « the new premises should enable the theater to continue to be a place of research, production, and creation, open to a wide audience, welcoming, accessible and inclusive». The building, originally constructed for the famous Expo 64 by Swiss architect and artist Max Bill, was part of a complex of buildings, of which only the Theater remains to this day.

In 2020, the city of Lausanne decided to renovate the building to refurbish and enlarge it and make the structure, which was initially designed to be temporary, permanent. Baraki was commissioned to design the interior layout and scenography of the Foyer, La Kantina, including the furniture. Highly versatile by nature, the watchword for the redevelopment of this space was flexibility. Like an anti-chamber, the space can be used as a reception and waiting area for performances, a temporary restaurant, a place to meet or relax, an exhibition room, an events space, a space for experimentation, conferences or collections.

The project draws its inspiration from Max Bill's graphic work, which is often composed of repetitive, modular or symmetrical elements. The room has 5 different types of tables: The 23 folding rectangular tables provide most of the seating; 4 trapezoidal tables offer the possibility of other unusual configurations; the 14 standing tables are placed around the seating areas and create a transition between circulation and catering; 4 low tables for the lounge and 8 folding outdoor benches and tables complete the furnishings. Each piece of furniture brings a performance aspect to the whole, allowing great flexibility in different arrangements.

The layout of the room is flexible according to use but structured by 3 colored PVC curtains. In this way, the space is fragmented into several zones, allowing for a variety of uses and atmospheres. The symmetry of the room and its regular grid posts can be seen through the transparent materials, which add a double reading to the whole. The play of color and light frames this large volume, without obstructing the view towards the Alps and the lake. The scenography is designed for daily flexibility and varied use. The furniture, made in the theater's workshops, is optimized for easy storage and movement while remaining sturdy in use. The chairs, designed by Horgenglarus, complement the space with the same functionality. The minimalist layout of the room gives space to creativity and makes the venue an ideal platform for the appearance of culture and encounters.